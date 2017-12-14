Morgan Spurlock Admits History Of Sexual Misconduct, Including Rape Accusation

Director Morgan Spurlock tweeted a letter on Wednesday night revealing his own history of sexual misconduct, which includes accusations of rape and sexual harassment.

The filmmaker behind the documentaries “Super Size Me” and “Where in the World Is Osama Bin Laden” wrote that a woman he slept with in college accused him of rape in an essay she penned.

“She said she didn’t want to have sex, so we laid together, and talked, and kissed, and laughed, and then we started having sex,” Spurlock wrote of the encounter. “I believed she was feeling better. She believed she was raped.”

Spurlock also admitted that he settled a sexual harassment allegation with his former assistant eight years ago.

“I would call my female assistant ‘hot pants’ or ‘sex pants’ when I was yelling to her from the other side of the office. Something I thought was funny at the time, but then realized I had completely demeaned and belittled her to a place of non-existence,” he wrote.

Spurlock said he was sexually abused as a boy and young man, and had a dependency on alcohol since he was 13. After sharing the letter online, he added that he was “seeking help” and doing everything he could “to do better.”

Spurlock’s latest project is “Who Runs The World?” a television docu-series for TNT that focuses on women’s issues, NBC News reported. The project, slated for release next year, was being produced in partnership with actress Sarah Jessica Parker and Refinery 29, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“There’s never been a better time for this series than right now, and I couldn’t have asked for better partners to make it happen,” Spurlock said in a May 2017 press release. HuffPost has reached out to representatives of TNT, Parker and Refinery 29 to learn if the future of the project had been impacted by his Twitter post.

Spurlock said he wrote the letter about his history of sexual misconduct after watching powerful men get held accountable in recent months for sexual assault and harassment.