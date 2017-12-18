Production Suspended On Morgan Spurlock's Docuseries About Women's Rights

TNT has suspended production on Morgan Spurlock’s docuseries exploring women’s rights after the filmmaker admitted to a history of sexual misconduct last week.

Spurlock tweeted a letter saying that he had been accused of rape while in college and had settled a sexual harassment claim with his former assistant eight years ago. The revelations came as Spurlock was working on projects that included a docuseries titled “Who Rules The World.” He was producing the series for TNT in partnership with Refinery 29 and Sarah Jessica Parker’s Pretty Little Matches. Parker was listed as an executive producer on the project.

In a statement to HuffPost, Refinery 29 and Pretty Little Matches said they were severing ties with Spurlock:

“We stand in solidarity with the victims. We are suspending production on WHO RULES THE WORLD to reevaluate the best path forward for the project, and are more determined than ever to share women’s stories through this series.”

TNT also confirmed that production on the series had been suspended until further review.

The day after Spurlock tweeted his letter, in which he said he had been sexually abused as a boy and young man, the filmmaker stepped down from his role leading Warrior Poets, the production company he co-founded. The remaining partners at Warrior Poets announced that they would be pulling Spurlock’s forthcoming film, “Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken,” from the Sundance Film Festival.

According to Deadline, Showtime has also removed Spurlock as an executive producer from the forthcoming docuseries, “The Trade,” which was to premiere at Sundance. The series explores the opioid crisis.