Is The Mormon Church To Blame For Utah’s Increase In LGBTQ Youth Suicides?

Utah’s suicide rate has tripled since 2007 and suicide is the leading cause of death among the state’s children ages 10 to 17. Empirical data is hard to delineate, but anecdotally and logically there seems to be a strong connection between Utah’s large Mormon population, the church’s denunciation of same-sex LDS couples and the community’s beleaguered LGBTQ youth.