Morrissey Says Sexual Harassment Is Often 'Just A Pathetic Attempt At Courtship’

Earlier this month, the 58-year-old singer defended Spacey during an interview with the German publication Spiegel Online , calling the claims against the actor — one of which involves a boy who was 14 at the time —“ridiculous,” and arguing that the definitions of sexual harassment and assault have become too broad .

“As far as I know, he was in a bedroom with a 14-year-old. Kevin Spacey was 26, boy 14. One wonders where the boy’s parents were. One wonders if the boy did not know what would happen,” Morrissey said, according to a translation picked up by The A.V. Club. “I do not know about you, but in my youth I have never been in situations like this. Never. I was always aware of what could happen. When you are in somebody’s bedroom, you have to be aware of where that can lead to. That’s why it does not sound very credible to me. It seems to me that Spacey has been attacked unnecessarily.”