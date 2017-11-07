Why bother with getting your clothes dry cleaned when you can just wear the dry cleaning bag?

Back in February, Moschino debuted a trash-inspired collection that included a dress that looks like a transparent garment bag. Now, that cheeky dress is on the retail market and can be yours for a modest $736.

Browns Fashion Moschino cape sheer overlay dress, $736 at Browns Fashion

Browns Fashion Not included: the slip underneath.

The “cape sheer overlay dress” is made from polyester, according to its product listing at U.K. fashion shop Browns. The “plastic bag” of the dress is printed with “Free pick up and delivery” text down the front and “We ♥️ our customers” is printed across the paper-look neckline.

The dress retails for $736 on Browns, which ships globally. It doesn’t come with a slip, however, so layering is a must if you don’t want to expose all.

Here’s what it looks like on its own, and how Moschino sent it down the runway.

Pietro D'aprano via Getty Images Not included: sock purse.

Pietro D'aprano via Getty Images Model Stella Maxwell wore the dress on the runway in Milan.