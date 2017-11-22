Most Americans Aren't Planning To Talk Politics This Thanksgiving

For a very small fraction of the nation, a new HuffPost/YouGov survey finds, the biggest logistical challenge this Thanksgiving may be avoiding political squabbles.

One Hillary Clinton voter is decamping to a friend’s house to avoid Donald Trump-backing relatives; another is considering ducking his parents’ dinner because of his father’s “terrible politics.” Still another is gearing up for battle, if needed. “I am going to a place that I know will be full of Hillary supporters, or they will be when I’m done with them,” the woman said.

A Trump voter’s family, meanwhile, has disinvited particularly pugnacious relatives on both the liberal and conservative sides of the spectrum due to “a deep political divide” that “started in the [Barack] Obama era.” And a 20-year-old non-voter without much interest in politics “invited someone else” to her relative’s dinner “so I can talk to them instead of listening to my ignorant aunt talk about us ‘entitled millennials’ all fucking day.”

But, despite a cornucopia of guides to avoiding politics at Thanksgiving (or humiliating your political opponents until they match the shade of the cranberry sauce), most Americans aren’t planning to practice any partisanship over their pies, according to the poll. Just 3 percent say they’ve changed their holiday plans this year to avoid getting into a political argument.

Most anticipate a relatively politics-free ― or, at the least, harmonious ― dinner. Just 29 percent of Americans attending a Thanksgiving gathering say politics is even somewhat likely to come up, down 8 percentage points from 2016. About two-thirds doubt the topic will be on the table this year.

And only 11 percent think it’s somewhat or very likely that an argument will break out, unchanged from last year, while 86 percent don’t think that’s likely to happen.

In part, that’s due to self-selection: just under a quarter of Americans with Thanksgiving dinner plans will be sitting down with both supporters of Trump and backers of Clinton. About a third plan to share a meal with those who agree politically, while 29 percent anticipate that no one at the dinner will care much about who won the 2016 election. Another 14 percent aren’t sure.

Among those in a politically mixed group, 40 percent anticipate politics coming up, and 23 percent are bracing at least somewhat for an argument to break out. (Asked how she’d changed her plans this year, one Clinton voter hosting a bipartisan dinner reported, “I started drinking.”)

Staying away from current events, other polls suggest, is probably a sage idea. More than 60 percent of the public considers politics one of their least favorite topics for holiday conversation, according to an Ipsos/Reuters survey, making it a touchier subject than religion, finances or family gossip. A third of Americans are dreading politics coming up at dinner, according to an AP-NORC poll released Wednesday, while just 2 in 10 are eager to see the subject arise.

Non-political debates, however, may not be much safer: the national divide over marshmallows on sweet potatoes is real.

WHAT THE POLLING AVERAGES SAY AS OF WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Trump job approval among all Americans: 40% approve, 55% disapprove

Trump job approval among Democrats: 9% approve, 88% disapprove

Trump job approval among Republicans: 80% approve, 16% disapprove

Trump job approval among independents: 37% approve, 56% disapprove

Generic House: 41% Democratic candidate, 35% Republican candidate

Obamacare favorability: 49% favor, 41% oppose

The HuffPost/YouGov poll consisted of 1,000 completed interviews conducted Nov. 15-16 among U.S. adults, using a sample selected from YouGov’s opt-in online panel to match the demographics and other characteristics of the adult U.S. population.

HuffPost has teamed up with YouGov to conduct daily opinion polls. You can learn more about this project and take part in YouGov’s nationally representative opinion polling. More details on the polls’ methodology are available here.