The World's Most Colorful Cities

If you’re looking to brighten up your Instagram feed, why not inject a bit of color into your next trip? Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travelers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, brings you some of the most colorful and Insta-worthy destinations around the world to inspire you for your next holiday.

1. Chefchaouen, Morocco

This incredible city has to be one of the top destinations when it comes to colorful cities. Located in the North West of Morocco in the Rif Mountains, Chefchaouen is a photographer’s dream with its powder blue and white buildings. This striking city has plenty to offer travelers, with a great foodie culture and nearby mountains with valleys, streams and picturesque vistas that are great for exploring. It’s no surprise the top endorsements by Booking.com travelers are the scenery, relaxation and photography! The top nationalities that visited last year were Spanish, Chinese and British, and the top accommodation booked included riads, guest houses and bed and breakfasts.

Where to stay: The beautiful Riad Gharnata is located in the medina, right next to the famous square and markets, offering lovely views of this amazing city. After a day exploring the sights, either on bike or foot, guests can sit back and relax on the terrace with some complimentary, traditional Moroccan mint tea.

2. Jaipur, India

The historical city of Jaipur is known as “the Pink City,” as every building is painted terracotta pink. This is thanks to the Indian Prince, Maharaja Sawai Ram Singh, who wanted to impress Prince Albert on his visit in 1976, so he colored the city to represent warmth and welcome. Jaipur is an essential stop on India’s cultural triangle, and travelers will be wowed by the City Palace, Pritam Niwas Chowk (a gateway to the square), and Jantar Mantar (a monument built by the Indian Prince Rajput king Sawai Jai Singh II). The top endorsements by Booking.com travelers are sightseeing, history and monuments. The top nationalities that visited last year were British, French and American, and the top accommodation booked included hostels, guest houses and bed and breakfasts.

Where to stay: Try SUJAN Rajmahal Palace for a spot of luxury. More of a palace than a hotel, this incredible stay offers guests an onsite bar, three restaurants and a swimming pool. You can hire a car if you wish to explore the sights yourself, then spend some time exploring the grounds and indulge in a spot of afternoon tea.

3. Rio, Brazil

Rio is renowned for its colorful party scene, and its shanty towns, known as favelas, have been transformed into pieces of art, thanks to the Dutch artists Jeroen Koolhaas and Dre Urhahn, who made the city their canvas. After exploring the colorful city scenes, make sure you head to famous Copacabana Beach to catch the rays with a cocktail in hand. Booking.com travelers endorsed Rio for its beaches, sightseeing and scenery. The top nationalities that visited last year were Argentinian, Chilean and French, and the top accommodation booked last year was hotels, hostels and apartments.

Where to stay: Casa Geranio, a charming bed and breakfast with cozy rooms, is located in a unique area of Rio, just 550 yards from Lapa’s Arches (a water course built in the 18th Century to bring fresh water from the Carioca River). It has an outdoor pool with incredible views and a garden with fruit trees and birds –- what a place to relax.

4. Copenhagen, Denmark

Take a trip to the colorful city of Copenhagen and expect cobblestoned streets, pastel-colored townhouses, candlelit cafes and friendly locals embracing the hygge way of life. Copenhagen’s top endorsements by Booking.com travelers are sightseeing, architecture and city walks, which of course are all combined in the historic and picturesque Nyhaven waterfront, lined with colorful 17th and 18th Century townhouses. The top nationalities that visited last year were British, Swedish and German, and the top accommodation booked were hostels, guest houses and hotels.

Where to stay: Factory Style Apartment is a fantastic large space offering pet-friendly accommodation in Copenhagen, just 200 yards from Islands Brygge, under a mile from Tivoli Gardens and just over a mile from the neighbourhood of Christiania.

5. Cape Town, South Africa

Experience a fusion of cultures, cuisines and landscapes in the beautiful city of Cape Town and enjoy its natural wonders, art, design and culture. From mountainous views to powder-white beaches, lilac sunsets and the brightly painted houses in Bo-Kaap, Cape Town has everything you could need in a colorful vacation. The top endorsements for Cape Town from Booking.com travelers are mountains, food and wine travel. The top nationalities that visited last year were British, German and Dutch and the top accommodation booked last year was hotels, apartments and guest houses.

Where to stay: Blue Views Villas and Apartments are a gorgeous set-up, offering self-catering luxury accommodation, just eight minutes from the Bakoven Beach. The villa comes with a pool that offers incredible views so you can watch the sunset every night.

6. Buenos Aires, Argentina

Take a trip to the colorful city of La Boca and take a snap in front of the town’s many brightly, painted houses. From tangy steaks to tango heat, Buenos Aires has something for everyone. Take a trip to the Casa Rosada (Pink Castle), become a Boca fan at the La Bombonera Stadium (one of the world’s top spectator sports), or visit the folk market of Feria de Mataderos. The top endorsements from Booking.com travelers are culture, food and architecture. The top nationalities that visited last year were Brazilian, Uruguayan and Chilean and the top types of accommodation booked were hotels, hostels and apartments.

Where to stay: Stay in the heart of Buenos Aires at the trendy Milhouse Hostel Hipo, located in downtown Buenos. Guests will love the hostel’s happy hours, live DJ and even tango classes. Choose between mixed dormitories or private rooms and wake up to daily continental breakfasts, tropical fruits and fresh pastries, and in the evening, enjoy an exotic cocktail (or two!) at the hostel’s onsite bar.