06/25/2018 03:15 pm ET

10 Most Comfortable Men's Dress Pants To Wear All Day

Pants so comfortable you won't want to take them off.
By Brittany Nims

If you feel more at home in a pair of stylish joggers than dress pants, the men’s fashion world is listening. 

Today, many men’s dress pants are a step above lounge pants, made with stretchy fabrics, hidden tie waistbands, moisture-wicking fabric and designed with mobility in mind. Long gone are the days of immediately stripping off your chinos or slacks as soon as you get home.

Ditch your stiff dress pants for some lounge pants in disguise that you’ll never want to take off. Below, we’ve rounded up 10 of the most comfortable men’s dress pants to wear all day long.

Take a look: 

  • 1 Uniqlo Ezy Ankle-Length Pant
    Uniqlo
    Sizes: XS to 3XL

    Uniqlo Ezy Ankle-Length Pants have added stretch for even more comfort. They're machine washable for low-maintenance care, and have a one-of-a-kind elastic tie-waist that's hidden by a button-and-fly closure to give a clean waistline with even more comfort and mobility. 
  • 2 Rhone Commuter Pant
    Rhone
    Sizes: 28 to 42

    Rhone's Commuter Pant is the perfect pant for work, travel and play. They're made of stretch fabric that's comfortable and stylish, and you can even get complimentary hemming for your new pair to get the perfect fit.
  • 3 Lululemon ABC Pant
    Lululemon
    Sizes: 28 to 40

    Lululemon's ABC Pant is made of sweat-wicking, four-way stretch material. They're like dress pants disguised as lounge pants.
  • 4 Bonobos Weekday Warrior Dress Pant
    Bonobos
    Sizes: 28 to 40

    Bonobos Weekday Warrior Dress Pants are made with extra stretch to make even your busiest 9 to 5 even more comfortable. Plus, they come in 16 unique work-ready colors. 
  • 5 L.L.Bean Wrinkle-Free Dress Chinos Natural Fit Hidden Comfort Plain Front
    LLBean
    Sizes: 34 to 46

    L.L. Bean's Wrinkle-Free Dress Chinos with "Hidden Comfort" are designed with a no-roll elastic waistband that looks deceptively similar to regular button-and-fly chinos. They're also stain- and wrinkle-resistant. 
  • 6 Betabrand Dress Pant Flex Pant
    Betabrand
    Sizes: 28 to 40

    Betabrands's Flex Pant Dress Pant is made of four-way stretch, moisture-wicking fabric. They're designed with mesh pockets and lining, as well as a gusseted crotch designed for maximum comfort, stretch, and chafe-resistance. 
  • 7 Theory Active Nylon Zaine Pant
    Theory
    Sizes: 28 to 40

    Theory's Active Nylon Zaine Pant is as smart as it is sharp. They're water resistant and made of stretch nylon twill that's products using environmentally friendly standards.
  • 8 Bonobos Stretch Washed Chinos
    Bonobos
    Sizes: 28 to 40

    Bonobos Stretch Washed Chinos are made with 2 percent stretch to give your everyday chinos a bit more comfort and mobility. Get them in five different fits in more than 25 colors. 
  • 9 Old Navy Slim Ultimate Built-In Flex Khakis
    Old Navy
    Sizes: 26 to 56

    Old Navy's Slim Ultimate Built-In Flex Khakis are one of the brand's best-selling styles. Not only are they incredibly size inclusive, but they're designed with comfort and mobility in mind. They also have a tag-free waistband for extra comfort. 
  • 10 Uniqlo Relaxed Ankle-Length Pants
    Uniqlo
    Sizes: S to 3XL

    Uniqlo Relaxed Ankle-Length Pants are made of a low-maintenance materials that's similar to wool, but is machine washable. They have a unique elastic waist belt that makes even these polished pants a comfortable feel. 

