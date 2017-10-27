Most Hated Bull Market Will Not Be Swayed by Weak Economic Data

The data below serves as further proof that the economic recovery is nothing but an illusion. It has only benefited those who don’t really need it. The rich have become even richer, the middle class has vanished and the poor are becoming even poorer. But despite this terrible data, the most hated bull market is destined to trend higher. A weak economy will not stop this Bull Market as the main driver is hot money; until the supply of easy money is cut, this bull market will march much higher than most experts can envision.