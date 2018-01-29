The Most Outrageous Looks From The 2018 Grammy Awards

Sandwiched between the classic looks of the Golden Globes and SAG Awards and the elegant fashion we expect to see at the Oscars, the style of the Grammys allows celebrities to let loose on the red carpet.

It’s one thing to have a little fun, but of course, some stars took it to a whole other level at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Jenny McCarthy turned heads with her blue hair, sunglasses and gloves on the red carpet, while Ava Max’s colorful suit and Patrick Starr’s pink and purple outfit made similar waves.

Singer Joy Villas ― who drew attention with a Donald Trump-themed outfit last year ― wore another controversial political dress, this year choosing to take on abortion rights activists with a dress portraying a fetus and a purse that said “Choose Life.”

Check out all of the looks below: