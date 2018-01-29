ENTERTAINMENT
The Most Outrageous Looks From The 2018 Grammy Awards

Prepare yourself.

Sandwiched between the classic looks of the Golden Globes and SAG Awards and the elegant fashion we expect to see at the Oscars, the style of the Grammys allows celebrities to let loose on the red carpet

It’s one thing to have a little fun, but of course, some stars took it to a whole other level at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday night. 

Jenny McCarthy turned heads with her blue hair, sunglasses and gloves on the red carpet, while Ava Max’s colorful suit and Patrick Starr’s pink and purple outfit made similar waves.

Singer Joy Villas ― who drew attention with a Donald Trump-themed outfit last year ― wore another controversial political dress, this year choosing to take on abortion rights activists with a dress portraying a fetus and a purse that said “Choose Life.”

Check out all of the looks below: 

  • Jenny McCarthy
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Ava Max
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Patrick Starr
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • Kali Uchis
    Mike Coppola via Getty Images
  • Jaden Smith
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Heidi Klum
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, and Jess Carson of Midland
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Joy Villa
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Pink
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Andra Day
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • GoldLink
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Mick Fleetwood
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Cardi B
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
  • Janelle Monae
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Rachel Antonoff
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Giuliana Rancic
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • Anna Kendrick
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
  • Coco Austin
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Cyndi Lauper
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

