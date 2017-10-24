Most Party Hosts Forget At Least 1 of These 26 Things and Their Guests Pay the Price

What are some things people forget about when hosting parties? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Things people forget about when hosting parties:

Toilet Paper . Have more than you think you’ll need and leave the extra rolls in an obvious place. While you’re at it, freshen up the soap.

. Have more than you think you’ll need and leave the extra rolls in an obvious place. While you’re at it, freshen up the soap. Areas of Congestion . The doorway, the kitchen, the food and drink. These are the primary places where people naturally congregate and bottleneck. Expect this and plan ahead as best you can. If you can set up a bar or food station somewhere other than the kitchen and far from the doorway, you’ll spread people out and make for a more comfortable, convivial atmosphere with lively, inclusive discourse.

. The doorway, the kitchen, the food and drink. These are the primary places where people naturally congregate and bottleneck. Expect this and plan ahead as best you can. If you can set up a bar or food station somewhere other than the kitchen and far from the doorway, you’ll spread people out and make for a more comfortable, convivial atmosphere with lively, inclusive discourse. Garbage . Don’t make people hunt for trash bins. Have more than one and spread them out. If you don’t, it’ll either pile up or people will have to carry it around or trek to the kitchen. Also, have an extra bag right in the bin so emptying/replacing is quick and easy. Have a plan for bottles and cans if you want them separate (recycle!)

. Don’t make people hunt for trash bins. Have more than one and spread them out. If you don’t, it’ll either pile up or people will have to carry it around or trek to the kitchen. Also, have an extra bag right in the bin so emptying/replacing is quick and easy. Have a plan for bottles and cans if you want them separate (recycle!) Mixers . Cola, Diet Cola, Ginger Ale, Club Soda, Sprite, OJ, Tonic — it’s up to you but remember that unlike liquor, wine, and beer, no one brings these things. When they run out, they run out.

. Cola, Diet Cola, Ginger Ale, Club Soda, Sprite, OJ, Tonic — it’s up to you but remember that unlike liquor, wine, and beer, no one brings these things. When they run out, they run out. Ice . Everyone always forgets ice. Unlike drinks, it’s not something people tend to bring, either. Take care of it from the getgo so there’s one less thing to worry about. Don’t put it all out at once, though (so best have some freezer space cleared).

. Everyone always forgets ice. Unlike drinks, it’s not something people tend to bring, either. Take care of it from the getgo so there’s one less thing to worry about. Don’t put it all out at once, though (so best have some freezer space cleared). Hide any off-limits bottles. Would you be upset if that favorite bottle of wine you’re saving for a special occasion got opened? Don’t leave it anywhere near the partygoers.

Would you be upset if that favorite bottle of wine you’re saving for a special occasion got opened? Don’t leave it anywhere near the partygoers. Music . Best to plan your playlist before people arrive so you can be social.

. Best to plan your playlist before people arrive so you can be social. Go the extra mile when introducing people . Don’t just throw names out, try to point out some common interest or fun fact about one of them as an ice breaker. You’re most likely going to get pulled from half the conversations you start, so best to help people bridge the gap as soon as possible (especially for less outgoing friends). Also, if you’re not 100% sure two people know each other’s names, re-introduce them . It’s better to let them have fun at your expense (“Of course I remember Tim!”) than to leave your friends with any unnecessary awkwardness.

when . Don’t just throw names out, try to point out some common interest or fun fact about one of them as an ice breaker. You’re most likely going to get pulled from half the conversations you start, so best to help people bridge the gap as soon as possible (especially for less outgoing friends). Also, if you’re not 100% sure two people know each other’s names, . It’s better to let them have fun at your expense (“Of course I remember Tim!”) than to leave your friends with any unnecessary awkwardness. Directions . People will have last minute issues and text you while you’re trying to host. To minimize that, try to think of everything and make it as easy as possible. Don’t just list the address, list the cross streets and landmarks. List the color. Describe everything. Mention the nearest trains, highway exits, places to park, or whatever else is appropriate for where you live.

. People will have last minute issues and text you while you’re trying to host. To minimize that, try to think of everything and make it as easy as possible. Don’t just list the address, list the cross streets and landmarks. List the color. Describe everything. Mention the nearest trains, highway exits, places to park, or whatever else is appropriate for where you live. What should we bring? Consider answering that question in the invitation, tactfully. Otherwise you’ll end up with one or more of the following: things you don’t want/need brought, lots of repetitive, individual questions at inopportune times, or nothing.

Consider answering that question in the invitation, tactfully. Otherwise you’ll end up with one or more of the following: things you don’t want/need brought, lots of repetitive, individual questions at inopportune times, or nothing. Photos . Do you want them taken? You’ll probably get distracted and forget. Prior to the party, or right at the start, ask a friend or two to remember to remind and/or take photos for/with you later. Or do it right away.

. Do you want them taken? You’ll probably get distracted and forget. Prior to the party, or right at the start, ask a friend or two to remember to remind and/or take photos for/with you later. Or do it right away. Is there someone you never see and really want to talk to? Every party I’ve ever hosted has flown by, even if it was 6 hours long. There are inevitably people I wish I’d spent more time talking to, especially since not everyone stays as long as others. If there’s someone you never see, or just want to make sure you talk to, seek them out right away and make sure it happens. Otherwise you’ll just fall into conversations opportunistically and spend all your time getting pulled in every direction by arriving and departing guests.

Every party I’ve ever hosted has flown by, even if it was 6 hours long. There are inevitably people I wish I’d spent more time talking to, especially since not everyone stays as long as others. If there’s someone you never see, or just want to make sure you talk to, seek them out right away and make sure it happens. Otherwise you’ll just fall into conversations opportunistically and spend all your time getting pulled in every direction by arriving and departing guests. Clean everywhere . If there’s a room, someone will end up seeing it. Make your bed.

. If there’s a room, someone will end up seeing it. Make your bed. If anything is fragile or valuable, put it away.

or valuable, put it away. If you have phone chargers , plug them into areas where guests will be.

, plug them into areas where guests will be. Have a place for jackets and bags . If it’s a closet, have enough hangers. If it’s a bedroom, don’t forget to tidy.

. If it’s a closet, have enough hangers. If it’s a bedroom, don’t forget to tidy. Make space in your fridge . If people are bringing things, there needs to be a place to put it.

. If people are bringing things, there needs to be a place to put it. If you have a tight space for the number of people you’re expecting, consider removing coffee tables or other furniture.

for the number of people you’re expecting, or other furniture. Seating. Depending on the type of party and guests, you might have to add or remove seating. Is it a Super Bowl party? Think through the seating carefully, no one wants to stand. Is it more of a kegger with tons of people? Consider removing things to open up the space. Are some seats isolated? Consider removing or relocating them to promote mingling. Some people will park themselves on a couch and never speak to anyone they didn’t arrive with.

Depending on the type of party and guests, you might have to add or remove seating. Is it a Super Bowl party? Think through the seating carefully, no one wants to stand. Is it more of a kegger with tons of people? Consider removing things to open up the space. Are some seats isolated? Consider removing or relocating them to promote mingling. Some people will park themselves on a couch and never speak to anyone they didn’t arrive with. Think through your Guest List . Figure out any issues in advance. Do any of them have allergies you know of? Do any of them hate each other? Is there someone you can’t invite if you invited someone else? Is there someone you have to invite if you invited someone else? Save yourself the drama and plan accordingly.

. Figure out any issues in advance. Do any of them have allergies you know of? Do any of them hate each other? Is there someone you can’t invite if you invited someone else? Is there someone you have to invite if you invited someone else? Save yourself the drama and plan accordingly. Decorations . If you’re into that. I suggest making this the absolute lowest priority as it’s simultaneously the most time consuming and the least essential element of a successful party.

. If you’re into that. I suggest making this the absolute lowest priority as it’s simultaneously the most time consuming and the least essential element of a successful party. Napkins. Spread them around. Which brings me to my next point…

Spread them around. Which brings me to my next point… Spills . They happen. Expect it and plan accordingly.

. They happen. Expect it and plan accordingly. Temperature . Has there ever been that many people in that space? Have you planned for that?

. Has there ever been that many people in that space? Have you planned for that? Don’t overspend . It’s tempting and easy to do, but in almost every category you can spend less than you think you should and the party will be just as good. Are people bringing alcohol? You probably don’t need as much of a starter supply as you’re tempted to buy.

. It’s tempting and easy to do, but in almost every category you can spend less than you think you should and the party will be just as good. Are people bringing alcohol? You probably don’t need as much of a starter supply as you’re tempted to buy. Food. Think carefully about the time you’ve scheduled the party. If it’s during dinner time, you best have substantial food. If it’s before or after a standard meal time, snacks are appropriate (and have refills ready). But for the love of all that is holy, have something. Hungry guests leave or become hangry. That’s not good for anyone.

P.S. Don’t ever get party cups from the dollar store. Years ago I did and they really sucked. The color ran onto people’s fingers and ended up on my walls. And the plastic was so thin the cups barely held their shape.