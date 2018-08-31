PARENTING
These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In The 2000s

A look at the top names for babies born between 2000 and 2009.
By Caroline Bologna
The Social Security Administration’s list of top baby names doesn’t change too dramatically from year to year ― but there are interesting trends over time.

The SSA keeps lists of the most popular names for every year and decade since the 1880s. The first decade of the 2000s wasn’t that long ago, yet its top baby name rankings diverge from the most recent data. 

While “Emily” dominated the list of names for girls from 2000 through 2009, it’s completely fallen off the top 10 list in recent years. Meanwhile, “Liam” came in at a humble No. 96 among boys’ names in the aughts, but it later rose to become 2017’s highest-ranking name for male newborns.

Without further ado, here are the top baby names for boys and girls born in the first 10 years of the 2000s.

Girls

  1. Emily
  2. Madison
  3. Emma
  4. Olivia
  5. Hannah
  6. Abigail
  7. Isabella
  8. Samantha
  9. Elizabeth
  10. Ashley
  11. Alexis
  12. Sarah
  13. Sophia
  14. Alyssa
  15. Grace
  16. Ava
  17. Taylor
  18. Brianna
  19. Lauren
  20. Chloe
  21. Natalie
  22. Kayla
  23. Jessica
  24. Anna
  25. Victoria
  26. Mia
  27. Hailey
  28. Sydney
  29. Jasmine
  30. Julia
  31. Morgan
  32. Destiny
  33. Rachel
  34. Ella
  35. Kaitlyn
  36. Megan
  37. Katherine
  38. Savannah
  39. Jennifer
  40. Alexandra
  41. Allison
  42. Haley
  43. Maria
  44. Kalyee
  45. Lily
  46. Makayla
  47. Brooke
  48. Nicole
  49. Mackenzie
  50. Addison

Boys

  1. Jacob
  2. Michael
  3. Joshua
  4. Matthew
  5. Daniel
  6. Christopher
  7. Andrew
  8. Ethan
  9. Joseph
  10. William
  11. Anthony
  12. David
  13. Alexander
  14. Nicholas
  15. Ryan
  16. Tyler
  17. James
  18. John
  19. Jonathan
  20. Noah
  21. Brandon
  22. Christian
  23. Dylan
  24. Samuel
  25. Benjamin
  26. Nathan
  27. Zachary
  28. Logan
  29. Justin
  30. Gabriel
  31. Jose
  32. Austin
  33. Kevin
  34. Elijah
  35. Caleb
  36. Robert
  37. Thomas
  38. Jordan
  39. Cameron
  40. Jack
  41. Hunter
  42. Jackson
  43. Angel
  44. Isaiah
  45. Evan
  46. Isaac
  47. Luke
  48. Mason
  49. Jayden
  50. Jason

