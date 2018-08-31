These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In The 2000s

The Social Security Administration’s list of top baby names doesn’t change too dramatically from year to year ― but there are interesting trends over time.

The SSA keeps lists of the most popular names for every year and decade since the 1880s. The first decade of the 2000s wasn’t that long ago, yet its top baby name rankings diverge from the most recent data.

While “Emily” dominated the list of names for girls from 2000 through 2009, it’s completely fallen off the top 10 list in recent years. Meanwhile, “Liam” came in at a humble No. 96 among boys’ names in the aughts, but it later rose to become 2017’s highest-ranking name for male newborns.

Without further ado, here are the top baby names for boys and girls born in the first 10 years of the 2000s.

Girls

Emily Madison Emma Olivia Hannah Abigail Isabella Samantha Elizabeth Ashley Alexis Sarah Sophia Alyssa Grace Ava Taylor Brianna Lauren Chloe Natalie Kayla Jessica Anna Victoria Mia Hailey Sydney Jasmine Julia Morgan Destiny Rachel Ella Kaitlyn Megan Katherine Savannah Jennifer Alexandra Allison Haley Maria Kalyee Lily Makayla Brooke Nicole Mackenzie Addison

Boys