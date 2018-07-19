These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Each State

Baby name trends can vary by state and region, but there is also a lot of overlap.

When the Social Security Administration released its annual list of most popular baby names in the U.S. (led by Emma and Liam), the agency also released the state-by-state data showing the top name in each of the 50 states.

Data for 2017 shows that Emma, Olivia, and Ava dominate for girls, as they took the top spot in the highest number of states. Meanwhile, Liam, Oliver and William were the top picks for boys in the most states.

See the maps below to find out which name is most popular for baby boys and girls in your state. And check out last year’s data to see how those names have changed (or stayed the same).

Isabella Carapella/HuffPost The most popular names for baby girls in each state.