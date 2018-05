Instagram: aikenforbacon

The New York-based ice cream shop Big Gay Ice Cream experimented with making a cheese puff snack-infused soft-serve ice cream that's ALSO coated in what is essentially Cheetos dust (though for legal reasons, they're wisely not mentioning which brand of cheese puffs they use). They're calling the flavor "Cheat-ohs," and it's being served in shops from now through June 3 and will return for the week of the Fourth of July. Our editor tried it and shared it on Taste's Instagram , and it was the most popular photo of the month.