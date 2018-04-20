The Most Popular Pizza Toppings In America

You may never know true conflict with your friends until it’s time to split a pizza order with them.

One friend always requests either “everything” or “meat lovers,” but another hates olives and is vegetarian. A different friend wants garlic and jalapenos, but someone else has an ulcer and needs something mild.

If your friends ever accuse you of making an odd topping request, there’s only one way to find out if you’re truly annoying: See if your preference is aligned with the rest of America’s taste in pizza toppings.

Online food delivery service Caviar has provided data on the most popular pizza toppings on its platform over the past four months, from more than 20 cities across the United States.

Cheese and tomato ranked at the top of Caviar’s data, but those have been eliminated from our list of toppings because Caviar’s definition of cheese doesn’t refer to “extra cheese” and its definition of tomato also applies to orders that included tomato sauce.

Those two ingredients aside, Caviar’s data says these are the eight most popular pizza toppings:

Pepperoni Sausage Garlic Olives Mushrooms Onions Chicken Oregano

That data slightly differs from a 2013 Foodler study that revealed the following ranking:

Pepperoni Mushrooms Onions Sausage Bacon Extra cheese Black olives Green peppers Pineapple Spinach

Clearly, America’s dedication to pepperoni remains steadfast.

If you and your friends can’t all agree on a topping, make your own damn pizza with one of the recipes below.