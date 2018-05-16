Does it seem like you can’t go to a wedding these days without hearing at least one Ed Sheeran song?

Well, it’s not just you. This week, Spotify released their list of the top 50 wedding songs and top 50 first dance songs for 2018. And surprise, surprise: Ed Sheeran topped both lists. His megahit “Thinking Out Loud” was the No. 1 wedding song and “Perfect” was the No. 1 first dance track.

According to Spotify, the top songs are determined by how many relevant user-created playlists they appear on ― in other words, which tracks show up most on playlists with “wedding” or “first dance” in the title ― not by how many streams they have overall.

The top 10 most popular wedding songs:

1. “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran

2. “Marry You” by Bruno Mars

3. “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran

4. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston

5. “All of Me” by John Legend

6. “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars

7. “My Girl” by The Temptations

8. “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri

10. “You Make My Dreams” by Daryl Hall & John Oates

You can see (and listen to) the rest on Spotify.

The top 10 most popular first dance songs:

1. “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran

2. “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran

3. “At Last” by Etta James

4. “All of Me” by John Legend

5. “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley

6. “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri

9. “How Long Will I Love You” by Ellie Goulding

10. “Perfect Duet” by Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé

Check out the rest of the list on Spotify.