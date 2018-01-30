The Most Uniquely Absurd Super Bowl Snack In Every State, According To Google

The Super Bowl is coming, which means Google has once again revealed more of America’s absurd snacking habits. The search engine has provided data for the most uniquely searched Super Bowl recipes by state in the U.S. over the past week.
We’re hoping to get invited to Super Bowl parties in Utah, Oklahoma and New Mexico, where residents get down with jalapeño poppers, French onion dip and ranch spinach dip, respectively. Meanwhile, Nebraskans will chow down on something called “cream cheese jalapeño hamburgers,” and folks in Hawaii can hold their heads high knowing they lead the search for nachos.
According to a Google spokesperson, the company looked for searches that are over-represented in each state (as opposed to the U.S. overall). It then reported each state’s most popular unique search term. This means that “dill pickle dip with dried beef” (yes, you read that correctly) is actually a popular search in Alaska.
If you need help finding a recipe for your state’s most uniquely searched dish, don’t forget that Google Home’s recipe feature can help you find a recipe and then walk you through every step of the process, as if there’s an invisible little cooking instructor in your kitchen.
Check out Google’s results below to find out which recipes people are searching for at a local level.
|
Alabama
|
Chicken recipe
|
Alaska
|
Dill pickle dip with dried beef
|
Arizona
|
Green chicken enchilada recipe
|
Arkansas
|
Five bean chili
|
California
|
Fried rice recipe
|
Colorado
|
Baked chicken wings recipe
|
Connecticut
|
Buffalo chicken dip recipe
|
Delaware
|
Stuffed peppers recipe
|
D.C.
|
Pizza bites recipe
|
Florida
|
Shrimp recipe
|
Georgia
|
Ham bologna turkey sub recipe
|
Hawaii
|
Nacho recipe
|
Idaho
|
Potato recipe
|
Illinois
|
Philly cheesesteak recipe
|
Indiana
|
Chicken recipe
|
Iowa
|
Stromboli recipe
|
Kansas
|
Calzone recipe
|
Kentucky
|
Fondue recipe
|
Louisiana
|
Pork tenderloin recipe
|
Maine
|
Chicken wing recipe
|
Maryland
|
Crab dip recipe
|
Massachusetts
|
Chili recipe
|
Michigan
|
Chili recipe
|
Minnesota
|
Chili recipe
|
Mississippi
|
Green beans with beef broth recipe
|
Missouri
|
Chili recipe
|
Montana
|
Bacon shrimp recipe
|
Nebraska
|
Cream cheese jalapeño hamburger recipe
|
Nevada
|
Potato recipe
|
New Hampshire
|
Chicken wing recipe
|
New Jersey
|
Buffalo chicken dip recipe
|
New Mexico
|
Ranch spinach dip recipe
|
New York
|
Chili recipe
|
North Carolina
|
Jalapeño poppers recipe
|
North Dakota
|
Pizza sauce recipe
|
Ohio
|
Philly cheesesteak recipe
|
Oklahoma
|
French onion cream dip recipe
|
Oregon
|
Clam chowder recipe
|
Pennsylvania
|
Chili recipe
|
Rhode Island
|
Baked ziti recipe
|
South Carolina
|
Crab dip recipe
|
South Dakota
|
Marinara sauce recipe
|
Tennessee
|
Jalapeño poppers recipe
|
Texas
|
Chili recipe
|
Utah
|
Jalapeño poppers recipe
|
Vermont
|
Chicken breast tender recipe
|
Virginia
|
Buffalo chicken dip recipe
|
Washington
|
Jalapeño poppers recipe
|
West Virginia
|
Pork carnitas tacos recipe
|
Wisconsin
|
Chili recipe
|
Wyoming
|
Ground beef recipe