The Most Uniquely Absurd Super Bowl Snack In Every State, According To Google

Alaska's sure is ... something.

The Super Bowl is coming, which means Google has once again revealed more of America’s absurd snacking habits. The search engine has provided data for the most uniquely searched Super Bowl recipes by state in the U.S. over the past week.

We’re hoping to get invited to Super Bowl parties in Utah, Oklahoma and New Mexico, where residents get down with jalapeño poppers, French onion dip and ranch spinach dip, respectively. Meanwhile, Nebraskans will chow down on something called “cream cheese jalapeño hamburgers,” and folks in Hawaii can hold their heads high knowing they lead the search for nachos.

According to a Google spokesperson, the company looked for searches that are over-represented in each state (as opposed to the U.S. overall). It then reported each state’s most popular unique search term. This means that “dill pickle dip with dried beef” (yes, you read that correctly) is actually a popular search in Alaska.

If you need help finding a recipe for your state’s most uniquely searched dish, don’t forget that Google Home’s recipe feature can help you find a recipe and then walk you through every step of the process, as if there’s an invisible little cooking instructor in your kitchen.

Check out Google’s results below to find out which recipes people are searching for at a local level.

Alabama

Chicken recipe

Alaska

Dill pickle dip with dried beef

Arizona

Green chicken enchilada recipe

Arkansas

Five bean chili

California

Fried rice recipe

Colorado

Baked chicken wings recipe

Connecticut

Buffalo chicken dip recipe

Delaware

Stuffed peppers recipe

D.C.

Pizza bites recipe

Florida

Shrimp recipe

Georgia

Ham bologna turkey sub recipe

Hawaii

Nacho recipe

Idaho

Potato recipe

Illinois

Philly cheesesteak recipe

Indiana

Chicken recipe

Iowa

Stromboli recipe

Kansas

Calzone recipe

Kentucky

Fondue recipe

Louisiana

Pork tenderloin recipe

Maine

Chicken wing recipe

Maryland

Crab dip recipe

Massachusetts

Chili recipe

Michigan

Chili recipe

Minnesota

Chili recipe

Mississippi

Green beans with beef broth recipe

Missouri

Chili recipe

Montana

Bacon shrimp recipe

Nebraska

Cream cheese jalapeño hamburger recipe

Nevada

Potato recipe

New Hampshire

Chicken wing recipe

New Jersey

Buffalo chicken dip recipe

New Mexico

Ranch spinach dip recipe

New York

Chili recipe

North Carolina

Jalapeño poppers recipe

North Dakota

Pizza sauce recipe

Ohio

Philly cheesesteak recipe

Oklahoma

French onion cream dip recipe

Oregon

Clam chowder recipe

Pennsylvania

Chili recipe

Rhode Island

Baked ziti recipe

South Carolina

Crab dip recipe

South Dakota

Marinara sauce recipe

Tennessee

Jalapeño poppers recipe

Texas

Chili recipe

Utah

Jalapeño poppers recipe

Vermont

Chicken breast tender recipe

Virginia

Buffalo chicken dip recipe

Washington

Jalapeño poppers recipe

West Virginia

Pork carnitas tacos recipe

Wisconsin

Chili recipe

Wyoming

Ground beef recipe

 

