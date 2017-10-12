Most VPNs Aren’t Private: The Fight for Your Data

Frightening statistics gets many people’s mind wondering whether there is hope of their personal data being kept safe anymore. 68 percent of internet users experienced a breach in data. Although there has been a 73 percent increase in spending to counteract it, 88 percent still feel vulnerable to data threats.

These statistics have resulted in internet users taking the matter into their own hands by taking whatever safety measures they can resort to. On the top of the list is deleting browser history at 71 percent followed by deleting cookies at 67 percent and deleting cache at 61 percent. Despite all this, nothing was enough to douse the effect of threats to their data.

In search of solace, internet users took shelter in Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) as more VPN companies promised to provide them with privacy and to keep their data safe. However, in recent years, the truth has been exposed that VPNs don’t actually provide the privacy we all thought they do.

The Hidden Truth About VPNs

You’re working remotely and you need to get some information at the company you are working for. Hooking up to an available Wi-Fi signal could lead to the public server having access to the sensitive data of the company you are working for. People grew increasingly worried about the possibility of an external body gaining access to information that will be used to cause harm.

VPNs came in to enable internet users connect safely to websites without having to worry that the data from that site will be compromised. It achieves this by allowing the internet user to connect to the VPN company’s servers so as to escape data invasion. But that doesn’t mean that VPNs are really private.

One of the reasons internet users tend to trust VPNs is because they are made to believe that VPNs keep them anonymous. This is far from the truth. Being anonymous is something that is nearly impossible to achieve because the VPN company you are relying on to keep you anonymous knows you and identifies you.

The same goes for keeping logs of the VPN user. Logs act as a record of all the activities that take place within a particular period. Through the logs you can know what activities took place and you can trace behavioral patterns and specific sites the user visited. The VPN companies that say that they prevent logs are only partially correct. Although others may not have access to the VPN user’s logs, the VPN company keeps the logs.

What, Then, is the Most Viable Solution to Protect Your Data?

The fight continues as more and more people grow concerned about how their data is being used. The knowledge of what could happen when their data is compromised it is really scary. For example, in 2016 it was discovered that 41 million Americans were victims of identity theft.

Carefully examine the VPN company you want to use and get your facts straight

It’s difficult to tell for certain which VPN is the best, but there are certain features to look out for. Most people look out for the cheapest, the one with the most features and the one that ranks on the top of Google search results. Unknown to them their focus ought to be on features that mean the most.

Let’s assume you are looking for a suitable VPN, for example VPN Unlimited or some other VPN of your choice. Before you go for them, you need to do some background research on the VPN provider. Do people trust the VPN? How is the speed like? Does it provide good customer support that will be ready to give you quick response when you’re experiencing some issues?

Mind the type of information you make known online

Of course, although you are making use of a trusted VPN, you also have a part to play to protect your data. And there are many other ways of keeping your data safe. Taking certain safety measures like clearing the history, cache and cookies of your browser after using the internet is a good place to start.