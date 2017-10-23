Mother Mocks Her Model Brother Using her Toddler to Recreate His Professional Shots and The Result is Insane

The modelling industry is, indeed, a tough world

Aristotle Polites knows exactly what we are talking about because his own nephew, Augie, has overtaken the New York-based model in terms of overload cuteness.

The Greek god is working as a professional model and he is facing some serious “competition” from her older sister’s 18-months-old.

According to Aristotle’s sister, Katina, it all happened by accident

So, one day, Katina was struggling to dress Augie who didn’t want under any circumstance to wear this particular plaid shirt.

However, during the brief “argument”, Katina took picture of little Augie, who was struggling to take the shirt off.

A few hours later, when she was going through her phone pictures, she realized that, a while ago, her model brother posted on social media a “suspiciously” similar image, except Aristotle’s picture was made by a professional.

Since then, the ingenious mommy turned this cute accident into a hobby and recreated dozens of Aristotle’s modelling shots using Augie as the protagonist.

"The image of him with the shirt undone and his bare chest exposed made me laugh because he looked like he belonged on the cover of a romance novel”, revealed Katina for Huffington Post.

"I took a picture and then realized I bet my brother Aris has a picture just like this on his Instagram page which is filled with modelling photos. My brother and I get along great. “We’ve always had a great younger brother/older sister relationship, lots of poking fun!”, added the happy mom.