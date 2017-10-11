The Warning
This is Mother Nature’s last warning to us
Don’t ignore her
no matter how hard we deny our attitudes toward her
Mother Nature is watching as we cement over this beautiful earth.
She is screaming.
Winds
Rain
Floods
Fires
Puerto Rico is dark and flooded.
We’re not listening.
At some point soon we will run out of the manpower and resources to repair Mother Nature’s dominance.
Do you get it?
Yet?
Do you get it?
The destruction of everything?
And we little humans can’t stop fighting.
The“ death instinct” is it?
Freud was right??
Pay attention.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS