The Warning

This is Mother Nature’s last warning to us

Don’t ignore her

no matter how hard we deny our attitudes toward her

Mother Nature is watching as we cement over this beautiful earth.

She is screaming.

Winds

Rain

Floods

Fires

Puerto Rico is dark and flooded.

We’re not listening.

At some point soon we will run out of the manpower and resources to repair Mother Nature’s dominance.

Do you get it?

Yet?

Do you get it?

The destruction of everything?

And we little humans can’t stop fighting.

The“ death instinct” is it?

Freud was right??