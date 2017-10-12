Mother/Daughter Moments Downtown NYC

Every summer I schedule my daughter and I to have a week on our own. I look forward to this girl time, which offers moments allowing us to continue fostering our already strong bond.

I try to mix it up and often try to find places we have not yet been to together. This summer, I focused on the downtown area as we recently got a puppy and had 2-3 hour time frames to be out and about.

I have compiled a list below that can be enjoyed by both native New Yorkers and jet-setters alike… any time of year!

1. Hair cuts and more at Sam Brocato Salon in Soho:

Daughters often want to emulate mom. Many play dress up by getting into our clothes and heels and just love sneaking about our make up bags and hair styling products. That being said, I thought it would be fun for my daughter to shadow me for an afternoon at my most fave salon… Sam Brocato. While I checked in for color, my daughter had a cut and style. Marissa works magic with highlights. And don’t just take my word for it, hair stylists outside the salon often stop me to ask where I have mine done. And if that doesn’t have you sold, maybe the fact that Blake Lively has been spotted there often, will! Photo ready lighting at the shop made for some great shots once our hair was picture worthy.

2. Lunch at Maison Kayser followed by shopping at Ever After in Tribeca:

Maison Kayser has some of the best croissants in NYC! Additionally, they have some enjoyable and healthy lunch options and delicious french desserts too.

Outside seating offers fab people watching in a neighborhood chock full of celebs. It would not be unlikely to perhaps walk by Gwenyth Paltrow, Katie Holmes or Christy Turlington, all of whom I have spotted. Little kids and tweens alike will cherish a drop in at recently opened, Ever After. Owned by one of the former founders of Intermix, this concept store plays on many of the aspects that make Intermix a fashion girl’s playground, for a younger audience. Red carpet photo opps are enjoyed by mom and kids in the back and events are scheduled on a weekly basis. It’s more than a store, but it will be hard to get your kiddos out without a purchase, so be prepared to shop.

3. Mani/Pedis at Sweet Lily in Tribeca:

This was the best manicure I have had in years. It lasted close to 9 days. Granted, I was on vacation directly after having my nails done, with zero dishes to be washed :). The customer service was stellar and the color choices supreme. The interior is both tranquil and sweet, as the name suggests. Mom sipped wine, while daughter sipped tea... absolutely content! We really had a lovely time. *Bonus- The products they use are absent of parabens or harsh preservatives, phthalates, petrochemicals, DBP, toluene, formaldehyde, and artificial colorants and none have been tested on animals.

4. Braids at Drybar at Brookfield Place in Battery Park City:

I love a good braid and so does my little girl. Summertime braids mean no fuss hair and give us an opportunity to go get coiffed for no reason at all. Dry Bar is the perfect place for some impromptu pampering. Services include, blow outs, braids and up dos galore. It’s a perfect last minute way to spend a morning or afternoon. The Battery Park City location is located at Brookfield Place, which has both shopping and great food options. It is also connected with an underground tunnel to the Oculus, giving out of town visitors and easy way to parlay from beauty and shopping to some great NYC sight seeing.

5. Chocolate Making Class at Tache Chocolate: