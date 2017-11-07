Mothers Come Together to Learn about Nutrition in Haiti

The natural-disaster stricken island of Haiti may have escaped most of Hurricane Irma’s ravaging winds but the small Caribbean nation is still coping with the dire consequences of the 2010 earthquake, followed by a large-scale cholera outbreak. As if natural disasters and water borne deceases are not challenging enough, such emergencies including their aftermath also strains infant and young child nutrition - a spillover effect rarely making the headlines.

According to the UN, an estimated 45% of all child deaths are associated with undernutrition and during emergencies, disease and death rates among children under five are higher than any other age group. Sadly, the younger the child - the greater the risk. However, merely providing exposed populations, such as mothers and young children with nutrition, is only one stop on the way; teaching communities about nutrition, thereby building resilience, is also a powerful tool in the global fight against hunger.

International Medical Corps has provided humanitarian assistance in Haiti since the 2010 earthquake. With funding from the European Union, the organisation recently started to provide humanitarian assistance focused on nutrition. Earlier this year we arranged a fortified porridge class in Fonds Verrettes. Apart from learning how to prepare food, based on local ingredients, the class also covered general information on the importance of nutrition and hand-washing.

International Medical Corps

The Caribbean nation of Haiti has indeed suffered its fair share of tragedy, but amid consistent challenges, there is another story, seldom told. This is a story about communities coming together to overcome under-nutrition and provide children and their parents with a healthier, more dignified life.

We spoke to one of the mothers who attended the class, who said:

“Something new has entered our culture. I am grateful that International Medical Corps offers these activities at the Mothers Club to support infant and young child feeding. My twins are six months and after exclusively breastfeeding them; I want to add supplement feeding. I will never miss the session!”

International Medical Corps