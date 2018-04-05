HUFFPOST FINDS
04/05/2018 04:16 pm ET

13 Useful Mother's Day Gifts For The Expecting Mom

Get the mama-to-be in your life something special.
By Amanda Pena

Mother’s Day is a special day for all of the supportive women in your life ― especially those soon-to-be-mamas. It’s a day to get them a little something special to prepare for the arrival of their little one, and the exciting journey that’s to come.

Whether she’s into yoga, a better night’s sleep, or some maternal self-care time we’ve got the perfect gift for the expecting mom in your life this Mother’s Day.

See below for 13 mother’s day gifts for the expecting mom:

  • 1 Leachco Matern Align Contoured Maternity Body Pillow
    Jet
    Get it at Jet for $48.
  • 2 14K Gold Necklace For New Mom
    Etsy
    Get it at Shaul Jewelry starting at $145.
  • 3 Ingrid & Isabel Shirred Midi Maternity Tank Dress
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom starting at $35.
  • 4 Ultimate Labor & Delivery Kit
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom for $70.
  • 5 MILF Milk Bath Soak
    Etsy
    Get it at Badger Face Beauty starting at $10+.
  • 6 Barefoot Dreams Cozy Chic Robe
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom for $99.
  • 7 Reversible Yoga Mat
    Lululemon
    Get it at Lululemon starting at $58.
  • 8 The Honest Company Organic Belly Balm
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom for $16.
  • 9 BabyBriefcase
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom for $30.
  • 10 Bump Basics Maternity Soft Belly Support Belt
    Jet
    Get it at Jet for $14.
  • 11 New Mom Mug
    Etsy
    Get it at mugDoodles starting at $13.
  • 12 Meditation Kit
    Lululemon
    Get it at Lululemon for $168.
  • 13 Women's Nursing Empire Sleep Gown
    Target
    Get it at Target for $20.

