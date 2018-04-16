30 Simply Brilliant Mother's Day Gifts That Can Be Delivered

It doesn’t matter whether your mother is more like Lucille Bluth than June Cleaver — come Mother’s Day you want to give her a meaningful gift (ideally one that doesn’t cost a lot).

When you don’t live close to your mom, it can be hard to find long-distance Mother’s Day gifts that you think she’ll actually enjoy. That’s why we’ve combed the internet for what we believe are some of the best gifts out there for the occasion.

Whether your mom is a wino, healthy foodie, hostess or amateur techie, below are 30 of the best long-distance gifts for Mother’s Day: