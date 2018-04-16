HUFFPOST FINDS
30 Simply Brilliant Mother's Day Gifts That Can Be Delivered

Home is where your mom is 🏡
By Brittany Nims

It doesn’t matter whether your mother is more like Lucille Bluth than June Cleaver — come Mother’s Day you want to give her a meaningful gift (ideally one that doesn’t cost a lot).

When you don’t live close to your mom, it can be hard to find long-distance Mother’s Day gifts that you think she’ll actually enjoy. That’s why we’ve combed the internet for what we believe are some of the best gifts out there for the occasion. 

Whether your mom is a wino, healthy foodie, hostess or amateur techie, below are 30 of the best long-distance gifts for Mother’s Day: 

  • 1 Wine, delivered monthly to her front door
    If your mom loves her cab more than most, give her a gift you know she'll use. With Winc, she'll get <a href="https://www.win
    Winc
    If your mom loves her cab more than most, give her a gift you know she'll use. With Winc, she'll get a shipment of expertly selected wines delivered to her door suited to fit her tastes.

    Brooke Matthias, Winc's wine director, offers a few tips on selecting the perfect bottle for mom:

    1. Rosé: When picking out a bottle of rosé, look for one that is lighter in color and lower in alcohol. A deeper color tends to mean that a rosé is richer in body and has more sweetness.
    2. White: If mom is a white wine fan, but you want to impress her with something more unexpected than Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio, try a bottle of Chenin Blanc. Chenin Blanc is a bright and light style of wine.
    3. Red: If you're celebrating Mother's Day with a brunch, you'll want a red wine that isn't as heavy as a full-bodied Cabernet. Field Theory Touriga Nacional is a perfect light-bodied red with fruit forward flavors.
    4. Chardonnay:  Salient Chardonnay has a touch of California butteriness and is perfect for the mom who loves hosting special occasions and dinner parties.

    Learn more about Winc wine delivery subscriptions here.
  • 2 Amazon Prime memebership
    Give your mom a gift you know she'll use over and over again. Get her an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/prime/pipeline/pr
    kasinv via Getty Images
    Give your mom a gift you know she'll use over and over again. Get her an Amazon Prime membership here
  • 3 Subscription to a home cleaning service
    If your mom does most of the housework at home, she'll appreciate&nbsp;a gift that lets her sit back and relax. Handy connect
    AndreyPopov via Getty Images
    If your mom does most of the housework at home, she'll appreciate a gift that lets her sit back and relax. Handy connects individuals with service professionals from cleaners to handymen who handle the everyday work around the home. Check out their plans and prices here
  • 4 Beautiful flowers delivered monthly, weekly, or bi-weekly
    Don't just get her flowers on Mother's Day, <a href="https://www.bloomsybox.com/subscribe/gift" target="_blank">get her a sub
    Bloomsy Box
    Don't just get her flowers on Mother's Day, get her a subscription for handpicked, hand-tied bouquets that'll be sent to her either monthly, weekly, or bi-weekly. The blooms are sourced from the high-quality farms worldwide, and come with instructional cards on how to keep the stems looking their best. Check out BloomsyBox's plans
  • 5 Custom style boxes from StitchFix
    If you mom loves finding new and trendy clothing items, but has a hard time knowing where to start, a clothing subscription b
    StitchFix
    If you mom loves finding new and trendy clothing items, but has a hard time knowing where to start, a clothing subscription box might be a good start. Getting a custom style box from Stitch Fix is as easy as 1,2,3 ― literally. Fill out a style profile with your size and price points, your personal stylist will send you 5 hand-selected pieces to try before you buy (no subscription required), and you keep what you want and return what you don’t. Shipping is free both ways. 
  • 6 CBD pain and wellness lotion from Lord Jones
    The CBD-experts at Lord Jones have mastered the&nbsp;creation of a true pain and wellness formula. For <a href="https://shop.
    Lord Jones
    The CBD-experts at Lord Jones have mastered the creation of a true pain and wellness formula. For moms with aches, pains, arthritis, inflammation and skin conditions, this lotion by is a literal godsend. (I use it on my feet before and after wearing heels and it makes a WORLD of a difference). It's made in small batches from Ecuadorian dark chocolate, European fruit essences and phytocannabinoid-rich CBD extract from organically grown hemp. Learn more about it here
  • 7 Airy perfume perfect for spring and summer nights
    If your mother loves&nbsp;the lightweight smells of vanilla and caramel, she'll die for the <a href="https://www.sephora.com/
    Sephora
    If your mother loves the lightweight smells of vanilla and caramel, she'll die for the deliciously layered scents of Secret Genius from the gals at Pinrose. It's my go-to going-out scent, but it's light enough to wear at the office, too. Try it at Sephora
  • 8 Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch
    The <a href="https://jet.com/product/Fitbit-Ionic-Smartwatch-Slate-Blue-and-Burnt-Orange/15dfd27e579e4a07b8a00a8cec3972bd" ta
    Jet
    The Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch has, well, everything. It includes a built-in GPS, personal coaching, on-screen guidance, health rates and readings, as well as stores 300+ songs. It's also water-resistant. Get it here
  • 9 SK-II facial essence set
    For the mom who's constantly looking for new skincare solutions, she'll love the unique formula of SK-II. Formulated with wha
    Sephora
    For the mom who's constantly looking for new skincare solutions, she'll love the unique formula of SK-II. Formulated with what the brand called "Pitera," it infuses skin with powerful anti-aging vitamins and minerals. This trial set of their top-selling products is just enough to get her started to see if it's a good fit for her and her skin. Check it out at Sephora
  • 10 Google Chromecast
    Your mom can stream her favorite things -- from Netflix, Hulu and HBO to Spotify, Pandora and Sling -- with a Google Chromeca
    Jet
    Your mom can stream her favorite things -- from Netflix, Hulu and HBO to Spotify, Pandora and Sling -- with a Google Chromecast. Get it here
  • 11 Plush new bathrobe
    What mom doesn't love a new bathrobe? Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/barefoot-dreams-cozychic-robe-nordstrom-on
    Nordstrom
    What mom doesn't love a new bathrobe? Get it here
  • 12 23andMe DNA kit
    For moms&nbsp;interested in learning more about their family tree, the&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/23andMe-DNA-Test-
    Amazon
    For moms interested in learning more about their family tree, the 23andMe DNA kit uses saliva DNA samples to create a personalized genetic report that outlines health, traits and ancestry information. The premium version can also outline genetic health risks as well as carrier status for inherited conditions.
  • 13 A new mattress, like Casper
    Cult-favorite mattress brand Casper completely disrupted the mattress industry by making bed-in-a-box mattresses the norm. If
    Amazon
    Cult-favorite mattress brand Casper completely disrupted the mattress industry by making bed-in-a-box mattresses the norm. If your mom is still using an unforgiving springform mattress, give her the gift of better sleep with a new Casper mattress. What makes Casper unique is its high-density, layered memory foam design, which bends to your pressure points and leaves you waking without aches and pains. Unlike most memory foam mattresses, Casper’s open-top cell layers use convection and conduction to keep you cool and comfortable while you sleep. When you order through Amazon, you still get access to Casper’s 100-night risk-free trial period ― if you don’t like it, your mattress can be returned (free of charge) through Amazon. Plus, you’ll get Casper’s 10-year mattress warranty. That’s something to rest easy about. 
  • 14 Amazon Echo
    Your mom will love how easily the Echo connects to her favorite apps, like Spotify, Uber, NPR and more. Get it <a href="https
    Amazon
    Your mom will love how easily the Echo connects to her favorite apps, like Spotify, Uber, NPR and more. Get it here
  • 15 Treat her to a day at the spa
    All every mom really wants on Mother's Day is just a little peace and quiet. <a href="https://www.spafinder.com/" target="_bl
    GoodLifeStudio via Getty Images
    All every mom really wants on Mother's Day is just a little peace and quiet. Find a high-quality spa near her so she can treat herself to just that. 
  • 16 Silk scarf
    Spring's most versatile accessory. Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/tory-burch-floral-stamped-silk-scarf/4788361?
    Nordstrom
    Spring's most versatile accessory. Get it here
  • 17 Clinique Daily Essentials Set
    This five-piece <a href="https://jet.com/product/Clinique-Daily-Essentials-Set/de0eeb73e14a4d28a5dc6ec26681d7a9" target="_bla
    Jet
    This five-piece kit includes some of Clinique's cult-favorite products, most of which your mom either uses religiously, or that she's bound to love. Plus, this kit is the perfect way for her to try new products without the commitment.
  • 18 Heated, deep-tissue Belmint Shiatsu foot massager
    This shitsu foot massager works by deep-kneading feet to <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Belmint-Massager-Switchable-Deep-Kne
    Amazon
    This shitsu foot massager works by deep-kneading feet to relieve chronic pain, knots, tension and more, and heats to provide extra comfort. This massager has more than 1,500 reviews on Amazon, with an average 4.2- out of 5-star rating. If your mom works on her feet most of the day, or has chronic foot pain, she'll thank you. 
  • 19 Nutri Ninja single serve blender
    If your mom is a healthy foodie, <a href="https://jet.com/product/Nutri-Ninja-Nutrient-Extraction-Single-Serve-Blender-with-A
    Jet
    If your mom is a healthy foodie, this Nutri Ninja uses "blending patterns" to adjust blending times to give the perfect beverage every time. Better than all of the smart technology, though, is how easy it is to use when you're in a rush. It comes with sip-and-seal lids perfect for on-the-go foodies. Get it here
  • 20 Vintage books and coffee, for the bookish mom
    If your mom likes coffee (or tea!), vintage books, and other&nbsp;writerly things, <a href="https://www.cratejoy.com/subscrip
    CrateJoy
    If your mom likes coffee (or tea!), vintage books, and other writerly things, she'll appreciate a gift that keeps her interests in mind, like a Bookishly Book Clubs subscription box. Each monthly package contains an old paperback vintage, a luxury tea or coffee, and stationary. Get it here.  
  • 21 Sonos Smart Wireless Speaker
    This <a href="https://jet.com/product/Sonos-PLAY1-Smart-Wireless-Speaker/937d3b90c43d49839f738463755dc22e" target="_blank">co
    Jet
    This compact speaker packs a punch from just about anywhere. Give your mom a way for her to listen to her playlists, podcast and audiobooks easily. Get it here
  • 22 K-cup carousel, for the mom who loves her Keurig
    If your mom is obsessed with her Keurig, she'll absolutely love <a href="https://www.amazon.com/K-Cup-Carousel-Holds-K-Cups-B
    Amazon
    If your mom is obsessed with her Keurig, she'll absolutely love a kitchen organizer that stores her favorite flavors within reach. Store two to four extra cups in the top of the carousel for maximum storage. 
  • 23 BirchBox, for beauty finds
    For the beauty-obsessed mom, BirchBox is an easy way for her to try before she buys. <a href="https://www.birchbox.com/" targ
    BirchBox
    For the beauty-obsessed mom, BirchBox is an easy way for her to try before she buys. Each month she'll get sent five different beauty samples (skincare, makeup, hair and fragrance) so she gets the thrill of new beauty finds, without the commitment (and expense) of full-size products. 
  • 24 Portable phone charger
    For the mom who never seems to have a charged phone, she'll love how a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Anker-PowerCore-Ultra-
    Amazon
    For the mom who never seems to have a charged phone, she'll love how a portable charger works with her on-the-go lifestyle. Get it here
  • 25 New wallet
    This millennial pink zip-around wallet has us dreaming of spring. Did we mention it's <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/n
    Nordstrom
    This millennial pink zip-around wallet has us dreaming of spring. Did we mention it's 50 percent off right now at Nordstrom
  • 26 Instant Pot, the 7-in-1 kitchen gadget she's missing
    If your mom doesn't have an Instant Pot yet, she&nbsp;<i>wants</i> one. They've been the "it" holiday items for several years
    Amazon
    If your mom doesn't have an Instant Pot yet, she wants one. They've been the "it" holiday items for several years, with no end in sight. All sizes are back in stock on Amazon now, too. 
  • 27 To get away, an Airbnb gift card
    Encourage her to get away with <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Airbnb-Gift-Card/dp/B01ESBMW0M?tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_
    Amazon
    Encourage her to get away with an Airbnb gift card
  • 28 A way for her to always find her lost keys
    The Tile Mate key finder&nbsp;is a small Bluetooth tracker that that <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Tile-Mate-Finder-Anythin
    Amazon
    The Tile Mate key finder is a small Bluetooth tracker that that attaches to anything you want to keep track of and find fast -- phone, keys, wallet, luggage. Simply use your smartphone to make the Tile Mate ring when you're nearby. It works in reverse, too. If you can't find your phone, simply double press the button on your Tile Mate to make your phone ring -- even on silent. Get it here
  • 29 A way for her to enjoy her coffee or wine from her favorite armchair
    This table fits almost any armchair, creating a flat surface to hold her drink of choice. Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.
    Amazon
    This table fits almost any armchair, creating a flat surface to hold her drink of choice. Get it here
  • 30 Subscriptions to her favorite magazines
    Mom always has the best&nbsp;magazine lying about. Fuel her addiction by renewing her subscriptions to her <a href="https://w
    olaser via Getty Images
    Mom always has the best magazine lying about. Fuel her addiction by renewing her subscriptions to her favorite reads. Check out a collection of the most popular magazines here

