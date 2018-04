30 Simply Brilliant Mother's Day Gifts That Can Be Delivered

Winc

If your mom loves her cab more than most, give her a gift you know she'll use. With Winc, she'll get a shipment of expertly selected wines delivered to her door suited to fit her tastes.Brooke Matthias, Winc's wine director, offers a few tips on selecting the perfect bottle for mom:When picking out a bottle of rosé, look for one that is lighter in color and lower in alcohol. A deeper color tends to mean that a rosé is richer in body and has more sweetness.If mom is a white wine fan, but you want to impress her with something more unexpected than Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio, try a bottle of Chenin Blanc. Chenin Blanc is a bright and light style of wine.If you're celebrating Mother's Day with a brunch, you'll want a red wine that isn't as heavy as a full-bodied Cabernet. Field Theory Touriga Nacional is a perfect light-bodied red with fruit forward flavors. Salient Chardonnay has a touch of California butteriness and is perfect for the mom who loves hosting special occasions and dinner parties.Learn more about Winc wine delivery subscriptions here.