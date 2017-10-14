Motion Picture Academy Revoked Harvey Weinstein's Membership

CNN reported that the decision was made during an emergency meeting of the Academy’s oversight body, the Board of Governors. The bold move comes after several days of claims against Weinstein by more than thirty women who claimed the producer made unwanted and inappropriate advances.

Ripples from the Weinstein scandal can be felt in different fields. Some members of British Parliament are trying to have Weinstein’s honorary title rescinded. According to The Hollywood Reporter:

The under-fire producer...could lose his honorary Commander of the British Empire honor, an order of chivalry that rewards contributions outside the civil service. Weinstein, who backed scores of British films...was awarded the CBE in 2004 for his work with the local industry, but a group of politicians are now calling for it to be recalled. An open letter to Prime Minister Theresa May, signed by several Labour MPs, described the accusations against Weinstein as "unacceptable and intolerable," adding that failure to strip him of the honor would risk "bringing the honors system into disrepute."

These actions point to a pattern of behavior that merits only the clearest and most unequivocal condemnation...Our thoughts go out to the victims, to those who have had the courage to testify and to all the others...May this case help us once again to denounce all such serious and unacceptable practices."

(The) academy has long insisted that professional achievement is what counts. Bill Cosby is still a member. So is Roman Polanski. Mel Gibson was never kicked out, even after his 2006 anti-Semitic tirade was followed by a 2011 no-contest plea to battering a former girlfriend. But the academy stands at a precipice. Harvey Weinstein could change everything.