Here Are All The Movie And TV Trailers You Missed During The Super Bowl

Took too many bathroom breaks? Adam Levine’s nipples had you distracted? Skipped the Super Bowl altogether and *gulp* spent time outside?
Rest assured that while the big game was a bit of a bummer (and the less said about the halftime show the better), movie and TV fans were still in for a treat on Sunday night thanks to a handful of scintillating spots from highly anticipated properties.
Those who didn’t change the channel got a sneak peek at how Earth’s mightiest heroes are bouncing back after Thanos’ snap in the second “Avengers: Endgame” trailer, as well as the latest teaser for the incoming “Captain Marvel” starring Brie Larson, which hits theaters next month.
And if superheroes have you fatigued, then certainly a new “Toy Story 4” trailer hinting at perilous adventure for Buzz Lightyear should take you to infinity and beyond.
On the TV side, a predictably disturbing trailer for the new season of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” arrived, as well as the first look at Jordan Peele’s “Twilight Zone” reboot and a “Game of Thrones” final season preview that actually was just a Bud Light commercial.
Take a look at all the trailers below.