People Are Hilariously Replacing Movie Casts With Muppets, Except 1 Human Actor

Twitter users have taken Muppets ― those weird, sassy, self-aware puppets owned by Disney ― and suggested movies that would be better served with them as the primary cast, save for one human actor.

The meme has been circulating since this weekend, when a user by the name of Cory Taylor asked Film Crit Hulk on Sunday which movie’s cast he would swap. Taylor has received over 11,000 responses to his question.

Okay. Tiny Q+A till my friend shows up, lets go... — FILM CRIT HULK (@FilmCritHULK) July 15, 2018

You can replace the cast of any movie with The Muppets, but you keep one of the human actors. What movie and which human do you keep? — Cory Taylor (@CoryjTaylor) July 15, 2018

The replies included people supplanting Muppets in horror movies, classic films, Hollywood blockbusters and more. Of course, the key in all the responses is the actor each responder chose to keep.

Here were some of our favorite responses:

Truman Show but keep Jim Carrey https://t.co/TUOTGredlD — Brian Firenzi (@mrbrianfirenzi) July 15, 2018

Jurassic Park keep Goldblum https://t.co/lmnBp3appu — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 15, 2018

Human Centipede. Keep the middle. https://t.co/CXzNv1wA9p — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) July 16, 2018

FARGO, starring Frances McDormand as the lone cop trying to find the missing wife of beleaguered, shifty car salesman Kermit the Frog https://t.co/ot1PooESXZ — Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) July 15, 2018

Caddyshack, but keep Rodney Dangerfield https://t.co/M3ywkhVpmt — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) July 16, 2018

My Cousin Vinny, keep Marisa Tomei https://t.co/S22HdGwkro — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) July 15, 2018

Deliverance, keep Ned Beatty https://t.co/QubxkG56AN — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) July 15, 2018

All the Harry Potter movies, but keep Alan Rickman.



Professor Snape having to interact with Muppets would be the stuff of hilarity. https://t.co/GArrlvEf0b — Your Dad On The Internet (@ravingsockmonky) July 16, 2018

'Scott Pilgrim Vs The World'. Keep Michael Cera. https://t.co/JhA1Hof0wV — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 16, 2018

look sometimes you just really need silence of the lambs with everyone but jodie foster being a muppet https://t.co/kbbmsvHpQA — chris (@hugwins) July 16, 2018

There is only one answer to this, and it is Clue and Tim Curry. https://t.co/vfW4ZRwOnq — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) July 16, 2018

The entire Marvel cinematic universe: keep Samuel L. Jackson. https://t.co/IdPCk8aD3j — Howard Tayler (@howardtayler) July 16, 2018