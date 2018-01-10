Movie Review...12 Strong...Perseverance Trumps Fear

Not wanting to see a film about war, 12 Strong convinced me how wrong I had been. After its conclusion, I was thrilled to have been given the opportunity to have seen 12 Strong, a true story about the Green Berets. This is a story of perseverance against all odds and the belief in oneself to confront danger while others try to fill you with fear.

Captain Mitch Nelson played by Chris Hemsworth kills it with the right blend of humility, stubbornness and courage.

Days after 9/11 Captain Nelson’s Special Forces of Green Berets are sent to capture a stronghold of the Taliban. Captain Nelson’s superior has given thirty days for this capture or it will be too late. “This is almost impossible,” Captain Nelson is told. “I can do it, Sir,“ he says. This is a death mission. The Green Berets only have 12 horses and 12 soldiers to find the Taliban hidden in caves in the rugged mountainside of Afghanistan. Captain Nelson leads the charge of these soldiers on horseback into what has to be a massacre. The final scene of Captain Nelson leading 12 men charging on horseback directly into the onslaught of torpedoes and artillery will leave an indelible mark on your consciousness. I was holding onto my neighbor. All 12 Green Berets not only kill all of the Taliban, but all 12 soldiers and their 12 horses live. The “ Horse Soldiers ” is the book upon which Jerry Bruckheimer based his stirring film. 12 Strong ’s cinematography is over the top as only Bruckheimer can do with magnificent sound that adds to the suspense. The cast directed by Nicolai Fuglsig is flawless with stellar performances by Michael Shannon, Michael Pena and Navid Negabaum as General Dostrum is an Afghan warlord who leads the Northern Alliance on America’s side. Negabaum’s performance is one of the highlights of this feast of testosterone.

It was tough to sit through the murder of a mother of two small children because this mother educated her children beyond their eight years. It is devastating to witness the realization that a country kills women for educating women. While we American woman are fighting for our rights in the #Me Too movement, Afghan women are being murdered if educated. It is so important we are made aware of this tragedy.

Elsa Pataky portrays Captain Nelson’s wife and is also Chris Hemsworth’s wife. Pataky is charming and capable of showing why Hemsworth and Nelson love her