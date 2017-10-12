Movie "The Circle" Eerily Underrated

My old boss had that infamous plaque in his office that says nothing but THINK in all caps. I always liked it. It made me stop and...well, think - about how often I might 'go with the flow' without acknowledging my own original ideas/thoughts. On the other hand, it would also get me into trouble when I took thinking a little too far and fell into a dark rabbit hole. So I'm aware of this. Sometimes.

In this vein of going outside our normal, daily (sometimes robotic) flow, think about how many times we acquiesce (or willingly agree) to almost everything we do in our smartphone apps being connected through Facebook. We say in our minds "ohhh okay...whatever" and literally click "Connect through Facebook". Sometimes we're not even aware that an app we're using is connected through Facebook. Do you know how many of your apps have access to your photos? Go to your app list and take a gander. Do you know the background information of what this means? (No, I'm really asking, because I do not know.)

I watched a movie called "The Circle" last night, and (albeit a little exaggerating in parts) it was thought-provoking; an obvious parallel to Facebook and Google. I'd love to read the thriller by Dave Eggers. The movie, directed by James Ponsoldt, stars two big names: Tom Hanks and Emma Watson. Have you heard much about this movie? I hadn't. Have you read good reviews about this movie? I'm not sure they exist, and not because it was a bad movie. When you google "movie the circle" the first article that popped up for me was "The Circle: 5 Reasons Tom Hanks and Emma Watson's movie bombed..."

This movie shouldn't have bombed at all!

One of the takeaway dialogues for me is when Mae (Emma Watson) is having a discussion with Eamon Baily (Tom Hanks), co-founder of a giant social media and tech company, and he's asking her, in front of a large congregation of employees, about a recent kayak experience she'd had:

[ “I’d never been to this island. Very few people have. and once I got to the island, I climbed to the top, and the view from the peak was incredible. I saw the golden lights of the city, and the black foothills toward the Pacific, and even a shooting star.’

‘A shooting star! Lucky you.’

‘I was very lucky.’

‘But you didn’t take a picture.’

‘No.’

‘Not any video?’

‘No.’

‘So there’s no record of any of this.’

‘No. Not outside my own memory.”]

I've been thinking about social media - present moment and privacy for years; how my actions seem that I'm all in...pro-share because I love to write and don't personally have anything to hide; it can be fun and funny, 'I will document as much as possible for special memories for my kids!', laugh, enjoy, 'take it easy', etc. - But how often I question it. The whole thing. And feel that (not necessarily a dystopia, like some may allude) but a privacy crisis isn't unrealistic or far-fetched. And even more mind-blowing, is the loss of presence and time with those around us in the real world.

So why am I still all in?

I wrote an essay about this topic a year ago and only shared with a few friends because it felt too dense and heavy and introspective.

But Facebook and Messenger and connecting all apps through them - I don't know. I think it's warranted to be aware and healthfully on guard. I like to question things that get a little "too" powerful - especially when they affect our own daily lives. You might be a quiet scroller...if it's affecting your life in a big way, it's up to you to decide what kind of value it's bringing to your life - or not.

So I'm not leaving FB. But I need to try harder at not making it the center of my circle. And that'll probably play out; if I'm successful, that is, which I'm frequently a massive failure in such regard.

But let's say it did play out...

I've gone down the mental exercise of friends wondering where I went; why someone so unapologetically vocal has finally shut up. "Courtney is quiet. She's prob going through tough times. Maybe she's getting a divorce." (Laugh emoji)

No, I'm just gonna try the troll and gossip mode and still waste ample amounts of time.

Kidding aside, go watch The Circle.

See if it makes you think!