MoviePass is pulling yet another Hail Mary on its customers.

CEO Mitch Lowe, who is struggling to find avenues for profit after a $104 million loss, notified subscribers in an email on Thursday that MoviePass was adding new restrictions. The company has already slashed its service from one movie ticket a day to three movies a month.

The latest change further limits the service by only allowing users to pick from a selection of six film titles, which change day-to-day. The movies are pre-selected by the company and published on its website a week in advance. For MoviePass subscribers who haven’t abandoned their membership, this means they either have to wait for the specific day that MoviePass offers their desired movie (if it’s even available) or they must watch whatever the company is offering on the day they go to the theater.

In his Aug. 16 email, Lowe warned customers that the availability of some movies might be limited, depending on popularity. Thursday’s selection included high-profile releases like “BlacKKKlansman” and “The Meg,” but it did not have the hotly-anticipated film, “Crazy Rich Asians,” which debuted Wednesday. “Crazy Rich Asians” was available for the next Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

This is the third time the company has made an attempt to save itself after barely avoiding financial collapse. The numerous subscription changes have left customers confused and frustrated:

moviepass: $10, unlimited movies

me: great

moviepass: nvm - $15, only old movies

me: ugh fine

moviepass: no, no - $10, THREE movies

me: that makes sense

moviepass: WAIT!!!!! $10.........three out of six movies of our choosing

me: — Alison Herman (@aherman2006) August 16, 2018

Moviepass is a really cool service where you pay $9.95 for a panicked CEO to email you 9 times per week — Dan Treadway (@Dan_Treadway) August 16, 2018

Me after every MoviePass email. pic.twitter.com/sRQARuCgmt — kat calvin (@KatCalvinLA) August 16, 2018

I'm pretty much sticking with MoviePass at this point just so i can get their sad emails pic.twitter.com/zd13REY4zp — Dave Jorgenson 🗯 (@davejorgenson) August 16, 2018

Oh cool @MoviePass announced their new plan where for $9.95 a month they’ll go see the movie for you. — Marc Istook (@MarcIstook) August 16, 2018

So wild that MoviePass is now only good for one ticket to a midnight screening of Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls two towns over from wherever you live — Sam Hockley-Smith (@shockleysmith) August 16, 2018

It's a day ending in "y" which means more MoviePass shit. https://t.co/SdKXaG78X8 — Travis Hopson (@punchycritic) August 16, 2018

sure, I don't *love* that MoviePass's new protocol involves going to an old castle & answering a wraith's cursed riddle before I can get tix for THE MEG, but you just can't beat that price point! — Gabrielle Moss (@Gaby_Moss) August 16, 2018

MoviePass tomorrow: "We will unfortunately only be able to offer our customers midnight screenings of Paulie Shore's Jury Duty at the Great Falls, Montana AMC from this point forward. Also, we now own your car. You didn't really think you were gonna get away with this, did you?" — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 16, 2018

MoviePass suffered an outage this summer when its parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc., ran out of money and couldn’t afford to pay the contractors who process their customers’ payments. The mishap forced the company to take out a $6.25 million loan, which has since been paid back.