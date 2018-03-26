Here Are The 8 Best Movies Netflix Adds This Week

Over the next seven days, Netflix will add quite a few noteworthy movies.

Easter and April Fools’ Day also happen to be on April 1, so you’ll have a busy weekend bingeing movies and wondering if foil-wrapped eggs truly have chocolate inside them or are some prankster’s idea of a joke.

A few Netflix Originals will debut on March 30: “First Match” is a realistic coming-of-age story that wrestles with ideas on how to survive poverty in America. It’s also about wrestling. “Happy Anniversary” is a love movie about a couple that may be falling out of love and have to decide whether they’re going to fight for each other. And “The Titan” is a big-budget sci-fi movie. (There must be an exec at Netflix who loves greenlighting expensive sci-fi projects.)

Classics like “Little Women” and “Scarface” (a perfect pair) also join the service.

Watch the trailers below and see the list of a few more honorable mentions. If you want to stay informed on what’s joining Netflix on a weekly basis, make sure to subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Scarface "Scarface" is coming to Netflix in just a few days.

Ji Sub Jeong/HP

This is part of Streamline, HuffPost’s weekly recommendation service for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch online, including a specific focus on Netflix.

Little Women "Little Women" Joins Netflix March 28

Premise: Four sisters grow up during the American Civil War and its aftermath. This movie is based off a classic novel by Louisa May Alcott.



Is it actually good? This film had a successful reception in 1994 when it debuted. Many of the stars are still famous today, including Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, Susan Sarandon and Christian Bale. The movie still has its charms. Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes









Here's the trailer. Netflix "First Match" Joins Netflix March 30

Premise: A female teenager who grew up in foster care decides that she might have a chance at reconnecting with her father by joining an all-boys wrestling team.



Is it actually good? It's a very good coming-of-age story. This focuses on topics that seldom get written about so well in film, such as poverty and the familial wreckage that comes with jailtime. Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes









Here's the trailer. Netflix "Happy Anniversary" Joins Netflix March 30

Premise: A rom-com about a couple who have already been dating a few years and figuring out whether they're actually in love.



Is it actually good? Reviews aren't out, but it seems like it'll be decent for the genre. It stars a lot of up-and-coming people in the comedy world at the moment, but the movie's heart might still be very formulaic. Runtime: TBA









Here's the trailer. Netflix "The Titan" Joins Netflix March 30

Premise: As a last-ditch effort to save humanity after nuclear war, the United States military starts transforming willing participants into superhumans in hopes these evolved beings can colonize Saturn's largest moon. The experiments go awry.



Is it actually good? Another movie where the reviews aren't live yet, but its another sci-fi project from Netflix. Hopefully it's better than "The Cloverfield Paradox." Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes









Here's the trailer. Let Me In "Let Me In" Joins Netflix March 31

Premise: A child vampire moves into a small town and starts killing. Falling in love with a neighbor boy makes the killings more complicated.



Is it actually good? Yes, this had near universal praise when it debuted in 2010. Although it had a small box office draw at the time, it's worth checking out now. Runtime: 1 hour, 56 minutes









Here's the trailer. Scarface "Scarface" Joins Netflix April 1

Premise: A Cuban refugee settles in Miami and figures out how to become an incredibly rich drug kingpin. Pursuing the American dream gets very violent.



Is it actually good? Despite being advertised on countless college dorm-room walls — which has made it kind of a joke these days — the movie is still a classic that holds up. Runtime: 2 hours, 50 minutes









Here's the trailer. Sin City "Sin City" Joins Netflix April 1

Premise: Various crimes take place in a gritty city that looks like a comic book. The story takes place in chapters and so there are various plots.



Is it actually good? In 2005, this was both critically lauded and had a very successful box office. The special effects aren't as impressive now, but it's still a fun movie. Runtime: 2 hours, 4 minutes









Here's the trailer. The Iron Giant "The Iron Giant" Joins Netflix April 1

Premise: A young boy befriends a giant that comes to earth from space. The government decides it needs to destroy the giant and so the new friends need to team up to survive.



Is it actually good? A classic kids' movie. It's unclear if kids would still enjoy this, but in 1999 it earned almost no negative reviews. Runtime: 1 hour, 26 minutes









Here's the trailer.

Honorable Mentions

March 28

“50 First Dates”

April 1

“Cold Mountain”

“Friday Night Lights”

“Seven” (FYI, this stars Kevin Spacey)

“The Lost Boys”

Most Ridiculous Title

“Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown” ― March 28

Impressively Terrible Movie You Should Maybe Check Out