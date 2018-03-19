Here Are The 4 Best Movies Netflix Adds This Week

For the week of March 19, Netflix is adding four noteworthy movies, two of which are Netflix Originals.

The Originals seem more promising than usual.

“Game Over, Man!” is from the “Workaholics” team and could end up being incredibly popular.

“Roxanne Roxanne” has earned near universal praise from critics so far.

You can read more about both, as well as “In Search of Fellini” and “Layla M.” below.