Here Are The 4 Best Movies Netflix Adds This Week

For the week of March 19, Netflix is adding four noteworthy movies, two of which are Netflix Originals.
The Originals seem more promising than usual.
“Game Over, Man!” is from the “Workaholics” team and could end up being incredibly popular.
“Roxanne Roxanne” has earned near universal praise from critics so far.
You can read more about both, as well as “In Search of Fellini” and “Layla M.” below.
This is part of Streamline, HuffPost’s weekly recommendation service for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch online, including a specific focus on Netflix.
In Search of Fellini
"In Search of Fellini"
Joins Netflix: March 19, 2018
Premise: An extremely sheltered and therefore naive woman travels across Italy, vaguely searching for the Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini.
Is it actually good? The story is fairly implausible and at times eyeroll-worthy. But there's solid directing and the script is unique enough that it's worth checking out. Fellini certainly wouldn't have made this movie, though.
Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes
Here's the trailer.
Cate Cameron/Netflix
"Game Over, Man!"
Joins Netflix: March 23, 2018
Premise: Three friends work at a Los Angeles hotel that's host to an important party. After assailants take the party (and the singer Shaggy) hostage, the friends try to save the day.
Is it actually good? Well, it's from the "Workaholics" crew and the humor is very similar to that show. If you were a fan, you should definitely check this out.
Here's the trailer.
Layla M
"Layla M."
Joins Netflix: March 23, 2018
Premise: A young Muslim woman living in Amsterdam falls in love with a jihadist and becomes radicalized. This choice alienates her from her friends and family until she leaves the country to consider becoming a violent extremist.
Is it actually good? It's both an important and engaging watch. This side of the extremism story is rarely told so well.
Runtime: 1 hour, 38 minutes
Here's the trailer.
Netflix
"Roxanne Roxanne"
Joins Netflix: March 23, 2018
Premise: Roxanne Shanté had a hard life in Queens, New York, during the 1980s. Somehow she still managed to become one of the first popular female emcees at an incredibly young age.
Is it actually good? In short, yes. It's probably the most crowd-pleasing on this list.
Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes
Here's the trailer.