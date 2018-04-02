The Top 4 Movies Netflix Adds This Week

After releasing more than a dozen movies on April 1, Netflix will add only a few over the next seven days.

Although there aren’t too many new movies to watch on the service this week, the quality of the Netflix Originals seems to be better than usual.

The standout is “6 Balloons,” starring Abbi Jacobson (“Broad City”) and Dave Franco (James Franco’s brother a popular actor). The movie focuses on the emotional cost of heroin addiction and has already earned much critical praise.

“Amateur” is the other main Netflix Original debuting this week. It’s a sports movie about what happens behind the scenes with young basketball recruits. Not sure why Netflix waited for March Madness to be over to debut this, but hopefully you’re not burnt out on NCAA basketball just yet.

The most popular movie is “Despicable Me 3,” which came out in 2017 and had a worldwide box office total of over $1 billion. The strangest thing about that movie (besides the Minions) is that Trey Parker, the co-creator of “South Park,” voices one of the main villains. Although he’s certainly known for his voice work on his own show, he never does roles like that. Strange!

Netflix "6 Balloons" is coming to Netflix.

Ji Sub Jeong/HP

