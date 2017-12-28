Movies to Ring in the New Year

Garry Marshall's "New Year's Eve" shows us a variety of happy, poignant, and romantic encounters on the night of December 31.

"When Harry Met Sally" has a memorable New Year's Eve dance.

Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn "step into a waltz as the old year dies" while the fancy society engagement party for him and her sister goes on downstairs.

Best Picture Oscar winner “The Apartment” has Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine playing what might be sweetest card game in movie history. “Shut up and deal.”

“200 Cigarettes” follows several stories that take place in New York City on New Year’s Eve 1981.

A New Year’s Eve celebration goes very wrong when a tsunami hits the cruise ship on “The Poseidon Adventure.”

Eddie Murphy, Dan Aykroyd, and Jamie Leigh Curtis take a train ride on New Year’s Eve in “Trading Places.”

Other movies with New Year's Eve scenes: "About Time," "The Holiday," "The Godfather Part II," “Bridget Jones’ Diary,” and "Rent.”