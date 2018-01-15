Moving Beyond PlaceILive.com, Hyperb Offers Tech Solutions for the Real Estate Industry

Pioneering real estate tech startup PlaceILive.com has re-branded, unveiling a new name and logo to showcase its development of innovative technology for the real estate industry. Now named Hyperb, the company has also launched a new website, www.hyperb.io, that highlights its extensive software development capabilities and real estate domain expertise.

The company’s revolutionary open-data platforms—PlaceILive.com and Match.PlaceILive.com—have gained considerable media attention for their valuable insights into neighbourhoods in New York, Chicago, London and other cities. Praise from the New York Times and other media outlets, as well as a track record of positive feedback from users of those products, has inspired real estate businesses to request custom technology solutions from Hyperb to gain an advantage in an increasingly digital landscape. As this roster of clients has grown, the company’s focus has expanded.

“Our team of engineers, data scientists and mapping experts have built technology products for some of the largest real estate brands in the U.S., U.K. and Scandinavia,” said Hyperb CEO and cofounder Sarunas Legeckas. “The new brand reflects our team’s energy and intense focus on helping our clients overcome challenges through technology.”

Hyperb has built systems for major players in both the commercial and residential arenas, including a data-driven commercial real estate platform for ARetailSpace.com and several projects for Homes.com. Also, Hyperb has tailored existing technologies to the specific needs of smaller real estate enterprises.

As Hyperb has grown, its areas of specialisation have expanded to include:

Web and mobile development

Self-learning recommendation engines

Data manipulation, systems and business intelligence

GIS engineering and mapping

Voice applications for natural language platforms

Blockchain and smart contract