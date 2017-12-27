Moving Forward

One of the biggest downsides of this generation is that we're so used to getting things fast. We're are becoming more impatient as technology advances. We're becoming more distracted, letting procrastination and discouragement get in the way of our goals. Even though it looks like it, nothing happens overnight. Sometimes the steps you take in life are not coincidental but are building blocks of success.

The first thing to getting somewhere is starting. As simple as it sounds, it’s a little more complicated then it seems or at least we make it more complicated than it needs to be. I don’t know how many times I told myself I wanted to do something but never acted on it. Instead, I let my thoughts drown me, procrastinating until I’m up all night trying to finish something before a deadline or not doing anything at all. But, it could’ve been all avoided if I would’ve started.

When you start on something, it gets easier when you keep going. It’s very important to go through the process and not try to go after shortcuts. Just getting by is the worst way to cheat yourself. Learning from your mistakes is the only way to move forward. Stumbling on something that is difficult, is a step towards the right direction. You never want to stay stagnant, life is all about learning and improving. If you can’t do something now, you can do it in the future with practice.

The best things come to people who can wait. With that being said, that doesn’t mean to sit around and wait for things to happen. You have to do something. The smallest steps towards something will lead to something greater. The biggest downfalls are from people who don’t try because they never make a mistake they can learn from or have something they can expand on.

You have to start with something small and build from it. Take drawing as an example, whenever an artist draws something, they first start off with simple shapes. To draw a house we start with rectangles. We make triangles into roofs, and squares create windows. Out of the shapes we use, we then modify it to make it the vision we aim for.

We have to apply that same mindset when it comes to our goals. The small steps you take to achieve something will end up creating something bigger. We have to push and encourage ourselves to keep going and know that you will be able to do things through time.

The great thing about your life is that it’s yours, But someone can run it if you allow it and if you aren’t careful. Always be in control of your own destiny. You got to do things for yourself only. No one knows what you’re capable of except you. We often compare ourselves to others which is never a good thing. Most often, we don’t all start from the same place. We all have different journeys, which gives us uniqueness and value to our own self-worth.

It’s alright if you’re not where everyone else is at. There’s no reason to feel behind. It’s important to realize that you have to move at your own pace. If you try to keep up with everyone else, you will find yourself stumbling. Your time will come, you just have to stay patient. You will find that there is no reason to rush and life isn’t a race. Why rush something that will always be there?

To move forward, you have to leave some people and habits behind. You have to break from your shell and move away from your comfort zone. Opportunities are never lost, exploration brings new ones, and never be afraid to fail at something. Failure is not the end of something, but the beginning. Most often, things are not going to go the way you liked or planned. Failure is a thing that has to happen and is your biggest teacher.