A raccoon who captured the nation’s attention by climbing 20 stories up the side of a skyscraper in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Tuesday reached the roof of the building overnight to the delight of the internet.

Tim Nelson of Minnesota Public Radio, who has been covering the high-altitude drama, tweeted the news just after 3:45 a.m. Eastern time.

I MADE IT!!!



I'd like to thank God, the great people of Minnesota and the Wu-Tang Clan.



Now someone come get me. I'm on the roof.#mprraccoon #WuTang #MINNESOTA pic.twitter.com/V1HseSwVOV — The MPR Raccoon (@TheStPaulRacco1) June 13, 2018

OMG I went to bed and he was headed down. I wake up and he climbed all the way up to the roof. Holy crap! Way to go little dude! #mprraccoon ! — Julie Zimmerle (@foreverinshadow) June 13, 2018

There’s a trap set on the roof, but so far, it’s not known if the raccoon has been captured.

EARLIER: It was dubbed the #MPRraccoon because Minnesota Public Radio, whose offices are in a nearby building, documented the animal’s long, strange trip. So did other concerned animal lovers:

He is on the ledge on our floor. He seems to be doing well. We’ve been told that the building has live traps on the roof and are trying to get him to go up there. We all just have to keep our fingers crossed.. #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/HY1PkuFKz0 — Paige Donnelly law (@donnelly_law) June 12, 2018

As the raccoon climbed higher and higher on Tuesday, animal welfare officials hoped that it would reach the roof of the UBS Plaza building so it could be trapped. But overnight, the nocturnal mammal thwarted that plan by beginning to descend. The wily creature climbed down to the 17th floor, where observers said it appeared to be resting.

But it changed course one more time and climbed up to the roof.

Many people followed the raccoon’s adventures and half a dozen Twitter accounts purporting to represent the animal were launched. Even Jake Tapper of CNN commented on the situation:

I love the story of the #mprraccoon so I’m going to shut out of my brain the fact that raccoons are nasty and evil beasts and not at all what we want them to be. pic.twitter.com/7JXiO0pyPA — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 12, 2018

#mprraccoon raccoon IS MOVING AROUND. do you realize how many people will need therapy when this is over? people online with their PRAYERS and OMG and someone climb 250 feet and catch this clawed animal. RELAX PEOPLE- this is what raccoons do — Verified 1 Good Guy! (@LAmaleCA) June 13, 2018