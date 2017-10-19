Mr. Comic Book Teaches Me About Sexual Assault

I remember my first brush with sexual assault. I was 13, and living in the rural hippie haven of Inverness, California. I was walking the main road between our land and the tiny village, about a mile. It was a summer day, a morning that was still misty and cool. Traffic was sparse, there was plenty of walking space on the road’s shoulder, and I had often walked here alone. A car pulled up next to me and stopped. The driver, a friendly white guy in his fifties, asked whether I needed a lift — he was heading for the grocery store.

Without a moment’s thought, I agreed. This was the 70s, and for right or for wrong, kids still trusted adults. Especially in small communities. The man told me he was the comic book distributor for this part of Marin County, which admittedly seemed not only cool, but unassailably safe and sweet. Within moments of the door shutting, Mr. Comic Book asked whether I wasn’t worried about walking by myself.

“I do it all the time. If my dad’s at work, I just walk.” I wasn’t the only person, nor the only kid, to do this. People walked this road all the time, at least back then.

“Don’t you worry about who picks you up?”

“Why would I?” I wasn’t a naïve kid, I knew about the birds and the bees. As an only child, I was used to being on my own. Adults didn’t scare me. Men didn’t scare me. Yet.

Mr. Comic Book went on, “How do you judge someone in the first seconds?”

“I guess I just look at them.” What was this guy getting at? Why wasn’t he looking at the road?

“Well, how did you judge me when I picked you up? How do you know someone might not rape you?”

I’ll admit, this possibility hadn’t occurred to me. Anyway, why was he saying the word ‘rape’? “What do you mean?”

“How do you know I won’t rape you? What would you do if I did? Would you scream?”

I was 13. I just wanted to go to the post office to see if there was a letter from my mom, and now I was having this weird conversation with a man older than my grandparents. This wasn’t what I would have expected from a person who got to read Spiderman and Archie comics before everyone else.

“Would you? Would you scream? Would you cry? Huh? What would you do, little girl?”

I don’t know what came over me. I turned to him and said, in a level voice I didn’t recognize as my own, “I’d rip your fucking family jewels off and send them to your wife. That’s what I’d do, mister.”

The village was visible up ahead, but I grabbed the door handle. “This is where I get out. Now.” He pulled over and let me out, and drove off. I was shaking along with whoever that girl was who had spoken through my mouth.

I wondered, in the ensuing years, whether Mr. Comic Book hadn’t been trying to scare me out of getting into strangers’ cars, but it always seemed like there would have been any number of ways that would have been better than his method. Also, I didn’t see his car at the grocery store when I arrived a few minutes later, so either he had been lying about his job, or he’d been worried I might arrive and tell someone about our conversation.

Unfortunately, this incident neither stopped me from getting into cars, and later hitch-hiking alone, because, well, that’s how most of my friends and I got around West Marin before we were old enough to drive. Between catching rides and walking around as a growing young female, I had the standard issue inappropriate comments, undesired kisses, unpleasant gropings, scary moments and near injuries we all got warned about. I emerged more or less unscathed, like a growing antelope who escapes a few nasty encounters with lions or cheetahs or wild dogs, my skin thickening and my responses sharper, my hands balled into fists at the first sign of trouble.

By which I mean to say, it felt like the law of the savannah. Most of the time, you go about your business, the sun shines, the grazing is good and you frolic. Sometimes, a predator comes along and changes the day and that’s the way of the world. The last time I hitch-hiked was on the day before I was legally allowed to drive, i.e. my 16th birthday, when I had to open the door of a moving vehicle and threaten to jump out before the guy would take his right hand off my breasts and stop the car.

A year later, I was at a big party in an even bigger mansion, the guest of a wealthy classmate in community college. I was 17, living alone, self-supporting and had left high school with a GED to start at College of Marin. A guy at this party, a rangy old leopard (he was probably 45), kept tailing me around. Friendly, chatty, offering drinks and drugs. I had actual friends at this party, so I always moved on. In all fairness, most people didn’t know how young I was, but I certainly didn’t look over 20.

The following morning, my phone rang. It was the girlfriend of the party’s host, a young woman of about 21. The old fart from the night before, she explained, was a famous music producer. This was a big deal in the 1970s! Still, why was she telling me this?

“He’s my sister’s boyfriend. He really, really liked you. He wants to see you again.”

I was confused. My friend’s girlfriend was pimping for her sister’s much older boyfriend?

“Uh, you guys know I’m 17, right?” The underage weapon was usually a discussion ender. Being jailbait was only fine as long as no one said it out loud. But she knew, she’d already told the producer, and he was antsy to have me come over that afternoon. I told her I wasn’t interested. The guy was even older than my father.

“He’ll make it worth your while. My sister’s been with him for three months and he already gave her a Ferrari. You’re broke, right?”

My step-father had quoted Nietzsche throughout my childhood. “If you gaze long into an abyss, the abyss also gazes into you.” I felt the gaze of the abyss, and this little antelope said no.

I didn’t go with the photographer introduced to me by a modelling scout who spoke to me on the streets of San Francisco when I was around 19. Well, at first I went to lunch, where he explained how we would start to build a portfolio. I was excited — I was broker than ever, and being able to pay the rent without working three jobs seemed kind of appealing. We were supposed to walk up to his North Beach studio. While we waited at a crosswalk, his hand somehow plopped on my ass with proprietary assertion. I looked at him, he was gazing into the far distance like this was just the way things were supposed to be. I remembered a previous engagement, and over his annoyed protests that he’d already paid for lunch and I owed him, I left.

I also said no to the exceedingly well-dressed trio of two sleek older men and a woman my mother’s age who wandered into the gallery where I worked a few years later. They looked me over with the focused intent and routine of Aplomado falcons. Would I like to take their private jet with them to a party that night in Los Angeles? ‘A girl like me’ (what did that even mean?) could go far. I felt rather than saw my body being unceremoniously used and dumped, never to be heard from again. I said no.

I’m not talking about the places I actually did go with men, the journeys that started somewhere innocent and ended somewhere bad, usually with little distance between those two points. Up the stairs of my apartment building, for example, with the otherwise neighborly neighbor who assaulted me in front of my own door. Or into the coat closet of the club where I worked, pushed and groped by a customer who was angry I wouldn’t give him my phone number.

I’m not talking about all the streets I crossed, the doorways or shops I ducked into, the evasions and artifice that I used to avoid going places I didn’t want to go. Or about ending up in places I didn’t want to go, even with all the precautions taken.

To this day, I’m still not entirely sure what Mr. Comic Book wanted from me way back then. Did he think that by walking alone on a road, I was asking for whatever he wanted to do with me? Or did he have some kind of other lesson in mind?

Whatever his intentions, what I learned from Mr. Comic Book, a few months after my thirteenth birthday, was that in the open terrain of the world, ‘a girl like me,’ by which I mean any girl at all, any woman at all, all the ones I’ve ever met, had to be ever attentive, ever careful, ever guarded, ready for fight or flight or both, on any given street or workplace or in her own home.

And with all that, it might not be enough.

Now I’m wondering, why did it never occur to me that I had misunderstood the entire lesson? I always assumed that the law of the savannah meant that I was the one who had to be doing all the learning.

These days, I’m tired of being the one who has to evade, adapt, adjust and avoid. Time for someone else to do the learning, to go the places they don’t want to go, to start the journey towards the hard destination of change. Mr. Comic Book and all your buddies, I’m looking at you.