MR. JEFFERSON FLAKE GOES TO WASHINGTON

Jeff Flake is not the world’s best orator.

That was painfully apparent as emotions kept staggering him in his tracks like a pair of rushing NFL defensive linebackers during his farewell speech to the troops of Congress yesterday.

Now the asshole Sean Hannity in me could easily mock him for his weakness and stammering Elmer Fudd-like inability to express his ideas and turn him into nothing more than the thin, left behind residue of a fine aging whine.

But the far more eloquent, kind, educated Barack Obama in me recognizes that for those brief, few shining moments, Jeff Flake WAS America: flawed and perfect at the same time.

Since last November anyone with a working conscience and even a modicum of empathy, has been on life support, praying for a miracle whose dreamy scenario involves a dashing white knigh/medical professional who suddenly comes riding in on his fiery steed to help us find a cure for this national cancer of ours that we’ve been barely coping with.

Never in a million years would I have envisioned that young Dr. Kildare was going to be Jeff Flake (to John McCain’s Dr. Gillespie).

What we saw yesterday was right out of a Frank Capra movie. There was the passionate, wild-eyed, vox populi, idealist standing before the stone-faced, Claude Raines egocentric conservative power brokers of Congress, trying to appeal to them via the narrow, obstructed funnels that leads to their cold, cement hearts.

And just like Jean Arthur, tormented in the gallery, I found myself suddenly leaping up to my feet and yelling, “YOU TELL EM’ JEFF!”

Here was David and his infinitesimal slingshot taking on Goliath. Here was Tom Petty singing, “I won’t back down.” Here was Jeff Smith and John Doe. The people: just try to lick em.”

Here was everything that should be celebrated about our beloved democracy in action.

Even more to the point, here was a hitherto impossibility: a member of the GOP acting like a compassionate human being.

And while Jeff was daring to step out and speak his constitutional sanctioned truth, Devin Nunes and Jughead doppleganger Trey Gowdy announced the obviously time coordinated and latest distraction from Trump’s criminal investigation: a new probe into Hilary Clinton and Barack Obama.

And there you have it.

On the one hand you have a handful of Republicans like Bob Corker, Susan Collins and John McCain standing up in defiance because they are sick and tired, like we all are, of this disgusting child-pig of a President and his swine before pearls press secretary/mouthpiece and then you have the rest of them: who despite having control of both houses, have managed to obstruct themselves and get absolutely nothing done. Nothing. And will continue to support their figurehead just so they can continue spraying their Agent Orange...certainly all over him.

Watching Jeff Flakes bumble, stumble and suck the oxygen out of his ice water, could have easily been misinterpreted as ineffectiveness.

But that is not what was happening.

That was like watching a man, who deeply loves his wife to his American core, who believes in the holy sanctity of his vows, having to come to terms with the fact that his wife was no longer his loving, compassionate partner, but rather a foul-mouthed, abusive, cheating, lying whore.

While I agree with none of his political ideas, I found myself falling deeply, madly in love with Jeff Flake because FINALLY there before us, on the American stage, was a sane, intelligent, passionate voice of reason in bowels of this prison riot of a Congress who was willing to take a hail of bullets simply because he could no longer watch his beloved America continue to be reduced to the trailer trash park that it has become.

Jeff Flake chose conscience over politics as usual and took the courageous step to reveal and unleash his true, human self.

That was not a flake, that was a god damn Nor’ Easter in this day and age.

He chose to stop acting like all the other knee-banging women of the GOP; girls like Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul and Paul Ryan, who all hide behind the mommy skirts of the NRA, in order to stand like a real man and reveal both his weakness and strength so he could turn proudly to his children and grandchildren and say, “I stood up. I spoke out. I did the right thing.”

Sadly you know what will happen as a result of this speech.

He will get the sandy hook right off the political stage.

Trump, whose job one is to make his behavioral equivalent, the Down syndrome portion of this country happy by promising candy that he will never, ever deliver, will act like “a man” and attack Flake, calling him “a loser, who was bitter because he knows he was about to lose bigly in Arizona.,” while Bannon will extol the virtues of Judge Moore who cannot rule out executing gay people and cite him as the kind of guy that America needs.

My friend Carter and I are forever debating whether or not there is any reason to be optimistic anymore. He is far more optimistic than I am, as like most of you, I’ve found myself simmering in a kind of bitter based toxic, angry stew.

But when I see a guy like Jeff Flake have the huge American-made balls turn his back and walk away from the quivering mob mentality that is at the very heart of the GOP—�at the risk of his own future (I will bet you anything that the incorrectly spelled death threats have already been sent) then maybe Carter is right.

Somewhere out there, in the great beyond, our Founding Fathers are giving Jeff the standing ovation than Trump lied about getting the other day. Jeff Flake is officially their new favorite son.

Maybe...MAYBE... this will be the beginning of a new movement, where we all Flake out and take some kind of militant action that will once and for all take down this loathsome, stupid, selfish, inarticulate, fascist, thug of a a global embarrassment President, just like we did with Nixon.

Ladies and gentlemen of America, It is time to open your windows and scream, “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore!”

Maybe it’s time for all of us to unplug ourselves from umbilically connected, passive-aggressive laptops and flat screen TVs and plug ourselves directly into the current state of affairs and stand as tall as Jeff Flake.

Maybe it’s time for the educated, grown up majority to once and for all take away the gun from the misinformed, temper-tantrum throwing baby meek and stop acting like the GOP, who are no better than the hide-behind-the-drapes. quivering eyewitnesses who did nothing while they watched and listened to Kitty Genovese get butchered to death like a pig fifty years ago in Queens.

Stop being a viewer. Stop being complacent. Stop accepting the new normal as normal.

Take the time to read the transcript of Jeff Flake’s words, let them course through your veins and acting like a goddamn fucking American and do what is right.

We were great. We are great. We have always been great.