Mr. Krabs As Hannibal Buress Can Never Be Unseen

Hannibal Buress wants you all to know that he’s seen the Mr. Krabs meme about him and would like you to stop sending it to him. Now.

I just want to acknowledge that I’ve seen this and you all can stop sending it to me. pic.twitter.com/2UTGHvh3gD — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) December 3, 2017

Yes, someone melded the likenesses of intrepid restaurateur Mr. Eugene Krabs from the children’s TV show “SpongeBob Squarepants” with that of comedian Hannibal Buress.

Is it great? Yes.

Is it vaguely disturbing? Yes.

Have I looked away from it once in the last four hours? I’m not at liberty to say.

Some digging on various social media sites led to an appearance of the image on Tumblr from an exchange on Nov. 20. One user responded to a question asking “whats the mood my dudes” with the image of Krabs and another asked if the image was of Hannibal Buress.

The user who initially posted the image could not be reached for comment on the image’s origins. The love of the exchange ultimately made the Mr. Krabs-as-Hannibal-Buress meme go viral:

A tweet posted Nov. 22 that references the Tumblr exchange also went viral:

they said this was Hannibal Buress pic.twitter.com/8SJb2IgIem — Tex Watson, Jr. 🅴 (@ohellvis) November 22, 2017

The internet is weirdly beautiful sometimes and, though this amalgam cannot be unseen, it’s still not the weirdest thing to come out of this whole exchange. That achievement goes to this tweet: