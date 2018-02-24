ENTERTAINMENT
Mr. T Gave Team USA's Olympic Curlers A Fierce Pre-Final Pep Talk

And they went on to make sporting history.
By Lee Moran
STEWART COOK via Getty Images
Mr. T had words with the U.S. men's curling team before their final against Sweden at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

There was no time for any jibber jabber when Mr. T got on the telephone with the U.S. men’s Olympic curling team on Saturday morning.

John Shuster, Tyler George, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner and Joe Polo received a rousing pep talk from the actor on the 1980s TV series “The A-Team” before their final against Sweden in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“I want you guys to know, I’m your biggest fan back here in the United States,” said Mr. T, whose real name is Laurence Tureaud. “You know I love what you’re doing and I understand the athletic ability that it takes.”

The team shared footage of themselves taking part of the call to Twitter, above, and it’s now going viral. It’s unclear what else Mr. T said to motivate them, but he also posted these tweets as further encouragement: 

It seemed to do the trick, as the team beat Sweden 10-7 to scoop the squad’s first ever Olympic gold medal in the sport.

And Mr. T, who George lightheartedly dubbed their “unofficial team captain,”  was one of the first to congratulate them over Twitter:

