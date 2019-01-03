MSNBC Host Compares Trump's Pleas For Wall Funds To Destiny’s Child Song

MSNBC host Ari Melber broke out a hit song from 1999 to describe the problem with President Donald Trump trying to get funding for his border wall.
During a segment on “The Beat” Wednesday, he compared Trump’s repetitious asks for more money, including his partial government shutdown, to the Destiny’s Child song “Bills, Bills, Bills.”
Melber used several of Trump’s failed business ventures to argue that his issues with the wall are symptomatic of his previous behavior.
“Instead of Atlantic City casinos shutting down, the federal government is shut down. Instead of Trump running from bankers over his bills, Trump’s running from Mexico and trying to pass on that bill to the American taxpayer,” Melber said, before invoking the R&B classic:
We all know someone like this. A scrub who runs up the tab, then when the bill comes, all of a sudden they’re acting dumb. Beyoncé diagnosed that type of person in the classic “Bills, Bills, Bills” by Destiny’s Child. ‘Can you pay my bills? Can you pay my telephone bills? Do you pay my automo’ bills? If you did, then maybe we could chill.’ But we can’t chill. Donald Trump didn’t pay his bills in business. He repeatedly stiffed people.
The entire thing is deliciously awkward, but we really can’t complain about the resurrection of an excellent ’90s jam.
You can watch the whole thing above.