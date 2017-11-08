MSNBC Bids Farewell To Chris Christie: 'What A Long Strange Trip It's Been'

Christie’s rocky tenure was featured in a farewell video of sorts by MSNBC’s Ari Melber, who thanked the governor by replaying some of his most unforgettable moments.

There were the times Christie lashed out at the press, his constituents and even a Chicago Cubs fan. Melber also reminisced about the George Washington Bridge scandal that resulted in the conviction of two of Christie’s aides, the governor’s early support of President Donald Trump and his exclusive beach day over the summer.