MSNBC's Joe Scarborough On Trump: He 'Isn’t Going To Win Re-election'

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough made a bold statement on Monday morning, saying President Donald Trump “isn’t going to win re-election” in 2020.

Scarborough said the 2018 midterm results were “clarifying” and indicated the importance of suburban voters. If those suburban voters who leaned Democrat in the 2018 elections continue doing so, the MSNBC host said, that could lead to a huge problem for Republicans in 2020.

Scarborough called the suburbs “a bedrock constituency of Republicans over the past 20 years” and said that “the only way Republicans win presidential elections is by winning the suburbs.”

“Donald Trump actually proved that by doing better in the suburbs of Philadelphia two years ago, but I don’t think I’m killing Hamlet in the first act to say: He’s not going to do that well in the suburbs of Philly in 2020. He’s not going to do as well in Wisconsin as he did in 2016. He’s not going to do as well in some of these swing areas as he did in 2016, unless he radically changes,” Scarborough said.

“We have absolutely no reason in front of us, no evidence in front of us, to believe he can radically change enough to win those votes back,” he continued. “So, that pathway to victory has to be much more narrow after 2018, and I would say this has been a clarifying election — clarifying in the sense that Donald Trump isn’t going to win re-election. I said it, write it down.”

MSNBC’s John Heilemann quipped back that he has indeed “written it down” and will keep “it on a little piece of paper in my wallet.”

Earlier in the show, Scarborough criticized Trump’s behavior over the weekend, which included the president playing down the Republican House loss in the midterms, saying the California wildfires could have been prevented by raking the forest floors, vowing to deliver “great climate” as he toured the wildfire destruction, and criticizing the military for taking too long to get Osama bin Laden.

“He took the Trumpisms and — some would say, not me — but some would say he took crazy to 11, if we borrow parlance from ‘Spinal Tap,’” Scarborough said.