MSNBC Airs Results Of Florida Governor Election In Test 'Misfire'

“Quick clarification here,” “All In” host Chris Hayes said, per Deadline. “Just want to say, earlier this hour, uh, we showed a graphic of the Florida gubernatorial race. May have caught your eye because our system had inadvertently populated some test numbers. Obviously, we do not yet have any vote totals here, the night before the election. That was a misfire. Don’t worry. I was pretty confused when I saw it up there, to see it there myself.”