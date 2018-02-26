Education Department Launches Investigation Into How MSU Handled Larry Nassar Abuse

The Education Department announced on Monday that it will open an investigation into Michigan State University and how the school handled reports of child sexual abuse involving former doctor Larry Nassar.

“This new Title IX investigation will look at systemic issues in the University’s handling of sex-based incidents involving Dr. Larry Nassar,” Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a press release.

Nassar served as the team doctor for USA Gymnastics and for several different sports teams on MSU’s campus. During this time, he sexually abused over 260 young girls and women under the guise of medical treatment. He recently received three concurrent sentences of 60 years, 40-125 years and 40-175 years in prison for child sexual abuse and child pornography.

Several of Nassar’s victims say they reported the abuse to MSU coaches and trainers over the course of two decades, but their accusations were continually disregarded or swept under the rug. According to an investigative report from the Detroit News, at least 14 MSU representatives knew about Nassar’s abuse and failed to report it.

According to the Education Department’s statement, the Office for Civil Rights is heading to East Lansing, Michigan, where the school is located, to join the Federal Student Aid team to begin the investigation.

“I appreciated seeing acting President [John] Engler’s directive to the entire university to cooperate fully with our ― and with all ― inquiries into the university’s actions,” DeVos said. “We expect MSU’s full and complete disclosure about its actions to protect students from sexual assault.”

MSU’s last president, Lou Anna K. Simon, resigned in January after 13 years in the role amid criticism that she did not do enough to stop Nassar’s abuse.

Rebecca Cook / Reuters Nassar with his lawyer during his second sentencing hearing on Jan. 31, 2018.

DeVos said the crimes Nassar committed are “unimaginable,” and went on to applaud the bravery of the dozens of survivors who spoke out against him.

“The bravery shown by the survivors has been remarkable. My heart goes out to them as they have had to relive their horrific experiences and as they begin the long road to healing,” she said.

“Every student across every campus should know that I am committed to ensuring all students have access to a learning environment free from sexual misconduct and discrimination and that all institutions that fall short will be held accountable for violations of federal law,” DeVos added.

During Nassar’s sentencing hearings earlier this year, 265 survivors and family members read impact statements in court. Their statements were emotional, cathartic and powerful, taking the news cycle by storm. Many of the survivors called for investigations into MSU, USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee for how poorly the organizations handled the accusations against Nassar.