08/27/2017

The 2017 VMAs Red Carpet Was As Outrageous As Ever

Check out all the looks from the red (er, blue) carpet.
By Jamie Feldman

With a Swish Swish of the calendar, the MTV Video Music Awards are once again upon us. 

Since its inception in 1984, the annual show has kicked off awards season with a wild bang, during the show and on the red carpet alike (think Britney Spears kissing Madonna, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in all denim), and this year was no exception.

Stars arrived on the blue carpet Sunday wearing sparkly, provocative versions of their Sunday best. Jared Leto stole everyone’s sparkle in a sequined cape, while Lorde did it up right in a strapless, pale Monique Lhullier purple gown with a gorgeous, fully-feathered skirt and a half-updo. 

Check out all the looks below, from outrageous to really outrageous. 

  • Lorde
    TOMMASO BODDI via Getty Images
  • Nicki Minaj
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Demi Lovato
    Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
  • Hailee Steinfeld
    Rich Fury via Getty Images
  • Katy Perry
    Rich Fury via Getty Images
  • Kesha
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Millie Bobby Brown
    David Crotty via Getty Images
  • Lil' Yachty
    Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
  • Jack Antonoff
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Jack Lawless, Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle of DNCE
    Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
    INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: (L-R) Jack Lawless, Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle of musical group DNCE attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
  • 21 Savage and Amber Rose
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Chanel West Coast
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Pink
    TOMMASO BODDI via Getty Images
  • Tomo Milicevic, Shannon Leto and Jared Leto
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Tiffany Haddish
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Noah Cyrus
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Cardi B
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Laura Perlongo and Nev Schulman
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Heidi Klum
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Vanessa Hudgens
    Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
  • Mel B
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Alessandra Ambrosio
    Phillip Faraone via Getty Images

Jamie Feldman
Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost
