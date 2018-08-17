It doesn’t get more ’90s than the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.

The awards show, which took place in Los Angeles, was the gift that just kept giving: Gwen Stefani showed up in a fuzzy blue bra, hoop skirt and platform flip-flops; Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan served up some Buffy and Willow realness; Mariah Carey shared a diva moment with Whitney Houston.

That year, Rose McGowan, then dating Marilyn Manson, also walked the carpet in her ultra-sheer, black beaded dress that left nothing to the imagination. McGowan, one of the most outspoken voices of the Me Too movement, said the dress ― widely considered one of the VMAs most memorable looks ― was actually meant to be a silent protest against Hollywood and Harvey Weinstein.

“That was my first public appearance after being sexually assaulted. I was like, ‘Is this what you want?’” McGowan told Dr. Oz earlier this year. “I’ve never worn something like that before or since. That was a political statement. Of course, there was no Twitter at the time or Instagram, no way to speak for yourself.”

See more top fashion moments from the 1998 VMAs below: