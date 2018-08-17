STYLE & BEAUTY
This Is What The 1998 MTV VMAs Looked Like

Never forget Rose McGowan's sheer mesh black dress.
By Julia Brucculieri

It doesn’t get more ’90s than the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards

The awards show, which took place in Los Angeles, was the gift that just kept giving: Gwen Stefani showed up in a fuzzy blue bra, hoop skirt and platform flip-flops; Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan served up some Buffy and Willow realness; Mariah Carey shared a diva moment with Whitney Houston

That year, Rose McGowan, then dating Marilyn Manson, also walked the carpet in her ultra-sheer, black beaded dress that left nothing to the imagination. McGowan, one of the most outspoken voices of the Me Too movement, said the dress ― widely considered one of the VMAs most memorable looks ― was actually meant to be a silent protest against Hollywood and Harvey Weinstein. 

“That was my first public appearance after being sexually assaulted. I was like, ‘Is this what you want?’” McGowan told Dr. Oz earlier this year. “I’ve never worn something like that before or since. That was a political statement. Of course, there was no Twitter at the time or Instagram, no way to speak for yourself.”

See more top fashion moments from the 1998 VMAs below:

  • Kate Hudson
    Frank Trapper via Getty Images
  • Peter Gun and Shaquille O'Neal
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Usher
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Darren Hayes of Savage Garden and wife Colby Taylor
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Carson Daly and Jennifer Love Hewitt
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tre Cool of Green Day
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • K-Ci & JoJo
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Tyra Banks
    Frank Trapper via Getty Images
  • Adrian Young, Gabrial McNair, Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Stephen Bradley and Tom Dumont of No Doubt
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Ben Folds and Robert Sledge of Ben Folds Five
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Mark Wahlberg and Jennifer Lopez
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough and A.J. McLean of The Backstreet Boys
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Brian Setzer
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Butch Vig, Steve Marker, Shirley Manson and Duke Erikson of Garbage
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Taylor Hanson, Zac Hanson, Isaac Hanson of Hanson
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Tatyana Ali
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Madonna
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Trey Parker and Matt Stone
    Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
  • Salma Hayek
    Brenda Chase via Getty Images
  • Mya
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
  • Marilyn Manson with then-girlfriend Rose McGowan
    Mirek Towski via Getty Images
  • Jackie Chan
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
  • Monica and Brandy
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Alyson Hannigan and Sarah Michelle Gellar
    Brenda Chase via Getty Images
  • Aerosmith
    Brenda Chase via Getty Images

