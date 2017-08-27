Kendrick Lamar took top honors at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, scoring six trophies, including the evening’s top award: Video of the Year.

During his acceptance speech, Lamar gave a shout-out to the song’s collaborators ― writer Dave Free and video director Dave Meyers. “Thank you for allowing us to take our thoughts and our wild imagination to the next level,” he said.

Meanwhile, some of the show’s other categories had a completely different look. Not only did the VMAs do away with the term Moonman for 2017 (welcome, Moon Person), but the annual awards show also ditched gender categories. Gone were Best Male Video and Best Female Video, and in their place was simply: Artist of the Year.

A slew of artists and celebrities took the stage at the Katy Perry-hosted ceremony in Los Angeles ― to both perform and accept their trophies. Going into the night, Lamar topped the list of nominees with eight nods, with Perry and The Weeknd not far behind with five each.

2017 MTV VMA Nominees and Winners

SONG OF THE SUMMER Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi, Feat. Justin Bieber - “Despacito (Remix)“

Ed Sheeran - “Shape of You”

Shawn Mendes - “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back”

Demi Lovato - “Sorry Not Sorry”

DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - “Wild Thoughts”

Camila Cabello Feat. Quavo - “OMG”

Fifth Harmony Feat. Gucci Mane - “Down”

Lil Uzi Vert - “XO Tour Llif3” ― WINNER VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” ― WINNER

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran ― WINNER

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

BEST NEW ARTIST

Khalid ― WINNER

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

BEST COLLABORATION

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels”

Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)” ― WINNER

BEST POP

Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times”

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” ― WINNER

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”

Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”

BEST HIP HOP

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” ― WINNER

Big Sean – “Bounce Back”

Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One”

BEST DANCE

Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay” ― WINNER

Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”

Calvin Harris – “My Way”

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water”

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone”

BEST ROCK

Coldplay – “A Head Full of Dreams”

Fall Out Boy – “Young And Menace”

Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul” ― WINNER

Green Day – “Bang Bang”

Foo Fighters – “Run”

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan” ― WINNER

The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” ― WINNER

Big Sean – “Light” ― WINNER

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” ― WINNER

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL” ― WINNER

John Legend – “Surefire” ― WINNER

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Scott Cunningham) ― WINNER

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder” (Matthew Wise)

Ed Sheeran – “Castle On The Hill” (Steve Annis)

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – “Nobody Speak” (David Proctor)

Halsey – “Now or Never” (Kristof Brandl)

BEST DIRECTION

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Dave Meyers & the little homies) ― WINNER

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Mathew Cullen)

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Cameron Duddy & Bruno Mars)

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Aaron A)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Glenn Michael)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Spencer Graves) ― WINNER

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Alex Delgado)

Katy Perry ft. Migos – “Bon Appetit” (Natalie Groce)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”(Damian Fyffe)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Creative Director: Lamar C Taylor / Co-creative Director: Christo Anesti)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall) ― WINNER

A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation” (Epic Records) (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – “iSpy” (Atlantic Records) (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Capitol Records) (Company: MIRADA)

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times” (Columbia Records) (Company: ONE MORE/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Kanye West – “Fade” (Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze & Derek ‘Bentley’ Watkins) ― WINNER

Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – “Side To Side” (Brian & Scott Nicholson)

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Dave Meyers)

Sia – “The Greatest” (Ryan Heffington)

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” (Sean Bankhead)

BEST EDITING