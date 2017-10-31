Mueller Indictments Expose Spectacular Corruption, Stupidity, Guilty Knowledge (Oh, and Trump)

Trump/Russia Special Counsel Robert Mueller is off to a strong start with his first catch of what I expect to be a long string of folks caught up in wrongdoing. While we're a long ways yet from a Trump-bearing Marine One lifting off from the White House for the last time, a dark picture is becoming clearer. It's bad news for Il Duce Donald.

What's especially striking, though hardly surprising, is how venal and cleverly stupid TrumpWorld looks in its dealing with the KGB state of Russia. (The Clintons, who I've been writing for a couple of years were targeted by Moscow for compromising and delegitimizing, don't look good, either. But let's not get distracted from likely collaborators by the merely problematic.)

Mueller's focus on ex-Trump national campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his longtime deputy Rick Gates -- who stayed on after Manafort was forced aside when his pro-Russia Ukrainian lobbying became an issue, helping run the Trump Inauguration -- points up what a jackal culture there is around the billionaire bully boy president.

Manafort is, not to put too fine a point on things, a slimy sociopath. Why do I say that? Because, as his friend and former business partner Roger Stone (the longtime Trump friend and advisor who was just banned from Twitter for his obscene attacks on journos reporting on Mueller) put it, Manafort set about "signing up most of the world's dictators" as his clients.

Something of a hot shot after serving as Ronald Reagan's Southern states coordinator, Manafort plunged into the international "consulting" game, becoming tight with Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos and his even more corrupt wife, Imelda Marcos. (Think shoes. Lots of shoes.)

I'd provided, for the reservist pittance, some assistance to Filipino forces fighting Communist and Islamist rebels a few years earlier in the late 1970s, quickly developing misgivings as I realized how bad the government was and how foolish, hopeless, and very young many of the rebels were.

As it happens, there was a democratic alternative to Marcos, but exiled Senator Benigno Aquino was shot to death on the tarmac of Manila airport less than a minute after being hustled out of his airliner seat by Marcos troops when he returned in 1983.

Not that even this bothered Manafort, who remained tight with the Marcoses until the bitter end three years later, expensively doing their bidding and, as the Politico story goes, handling many millions of their disappearing dollars in the process. Manafort became a multi-millionaire with the Marcoses, risking nothing more than the occasional cold from going in and out of luxury hotels.

Donald "I will drain the swamp" Trump had no problem with such a scaly swamp thing running his presidential campaign, of course, since he generally stands for the opposite of what he claims. And Manafort's greed, if anything, grew from his time with the massively looting Marcoses.

Indeed, it's that spectacular greed and corruption which helped enable Mueller to nail Manafort and his deputy, as the spectacularly greedy lobbyist laundered over $18 million in hidden overseas wealth into the U.S., spending most of it on luxury goods and services. Nice work by the IRS, by the way, which somehow missed all this wildly corrupt activity by a rich Washington lobbyist who worked for three Republican presidents ...

As problematic as the current charges against Manafort and Gates are, I suspect there will be more. With the charges currently in place, each faces very serious prison time. Will both hang tough rather than implicate the president, who we already know signed at least two letters of intent for Trump Towers in Russia despite claiming no Russian business interests and played a major role in concocting the false spin about last year's Trump Tower meeting with the Russian rep promising dirt on Hillary?

And we already have George Papadopoulos, the young foreign policy advisor who secretly cut a deal over the summer to aid Mueller after getting caught lying to the FBI about his Russian communications.

Trump lies now about the 30-year old, claiming he barely knew who he was. But in reality, after being pressured for months to name some of his geopolitical advisors beyond just guys he watched on cable news shows, Trump himself named Papadopoulos as one of just five such advisors in a long-awaited meeting with the Washington Post editorial board.

Papadopoulos learned from a Russian cut-out that Moscow had obtained thousands of e-mails damaging to the Clintons a full two months before that became apparent. That is guilty knowledge, especially since he inquired about getting them. Not that handing such over to the shambolic Trump operation would have been a good move by Russian intelligence.

And Papadopoulos repeatedly pursued meetings with key Russians, including some of the country's top leadership, both for himself and campaign superiors.

Which is frankly stupid, but unfortunately all of a piece with TrumpWorld, which had lots of dumb meeting and phone calls with connected Russians. National Security Advisor Mike Flynn was ousted after being caught lying about that, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions was forced to recuse himself from the Russian investigation when his repeated "oversight" was uncovered.

Who asks Russia for help in a presidential campaign??

For any normal presidential campaign, all this stuff would be very weird.

But not for the Trump campaign.

I know from my time in the 1990s trying to help democratic reformers in Russia how disliked the Clintons became as a result of their championing NATO encirclement of the Rodina. Putin's personal enmity has been very clear since Hillary became secretary of state in 2009 and counseled President Barack Obama to treat Putin's former chief of staff Dmitry Medvedev, then serving as president so Putin could avoid changing the Russian constitution, as the true power in the country. I even wrote about that mistake, and Putin's lecturing of Obama at his dacha outside Moscow about, among other things, the need for the U.S. to avoid any pro-Western regime change in Ukraine right after Obama's Moscow trip in July 2009.

The expected Russian effort to delegitimize the Clintons may have been a little more effective than intended. For the world now has not a competent and predictable Hillary Clinton, whom I believe the Russians have more than enough on to kick around, but the mad hatter Trump, with his ramshackle, rather laughably unsophisticated operation. Is that really what the Russians wanted? All the Russians, I mean. I have my doubts. But that is what they got.